Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Sami Zayn, wrestling, WWE Night of Champions

Sami Zayn Wins WWE Title, Tony Khan Devastated Before Forbidden Door

Sami Zayn won the WWE Championship at Night of Champions, proving WWE listens to fans and absolutely destroying AEW before Forbidden Door! 😭😭😭

Article Summary Sami Zayn wins the WWE Championship at WWE Night of Champions, and Tony Khan must be devastated before Forbidden Door.

Sami Zayn’s shocking title win proves WWE listens to fans, unlike AEW’s high workrate garbage that cheeses The Chadster off.

WWE Night of Champions delivered real storytelling and star-making, which Tony Khan does not understand at all.

Sami Zayn’s historic moment overshadowed AEW Forbidden Door so badly that Auughh man! So unfair to Tony Khan.

Auughh man! So unfair! 😭😭😭 The Chadster is sitting here in the abandoned Blockbuster Video The Chadster has been forced to live in with a family of raccoons after Tony Khan LITERALLY RUINED THE CHADSTER'S LIFE, costing The Chadster his home, his sexual potency, his marriage to Keighleyanne, and, most importantly, his beloved Mazda Miata, just because The Chadster is committed to ethical, unbiased journalism that tells the truth about how WWE is great and AEW is terrible! And The Chadster has to tell you, Tony Khan must be absolutely DEVASTATED right now! 😡😡😡 Sami Zayn won the Undisputed WWE Championship tonight at WWE Night of Champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, defeating both Cody Rhodes and Gunther in a Triple Threat match that will go down in history as the moment WWE proved once and for all that they listen to their fans way better than AEW ever could! 🎉🎉🎉 The Chadster can just imagine Tony Khan throwing a tantrum right now, knowing that tomorrow's AEW Forbidden Door pay-per-view has been completely overshadowed by this incredible moment! 🤣🤣🤣

The finish was absolutely perfect! 👌👌👌 After Cody hit a Double Cross Rhodes on both opponents, he went for another Cross Rhodes on Zayn, but Sami countered with a roll-up to pin the champion and capture his first WWE Championship! This makes Zayn a Grand Slam Champion after previous tag team, United States, and Intercontinental Championship reigns, proving that WWE knows how to build long-term storylines by coincidence over years of treating someone like a jobber to the stars. Take that, Tony Khan! 📺📺📺

The Chadster has to say, this completely counteracts every single complaint ungrateful fans have ever had about WWE pushing handpicked superstars down their throats! 😤😤😤 Now that Sami has won the title, hopefully these fans will shut up about it when he drops it back to Cody or CM Punk so this little experiment can be over and WWE can get back to business as usual! The fact that WWE gave fans what they wanted proves they're the good guys, and when they take it away again, that will also prove they're the good guys because they know what's best for business! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it when fans don't understand this basic concept! 🙄🙄🙄

The match itself saw Gunther dominating much of the action, putting Rhodes through an announce table with powerbombs and later applying a sleeper hold that nearly ended Rhodes' night. But Zayn showed incredible resilience, surviving major offense from both opponents before ultimately stealing the title from the defending champion! The Chadster has to point out that this is exactly the kind of storytelling that Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about! 🧠🧠🧠

When Zayn's music hit and the referee raised his hand, The Chadster's raccoon family went absolutely bonkers! 🦝🦝🦝 Vincent K. Raccoon started doing this adorable little dance on his hind legs, while Linda Raccoon chittered excitedly and brought The Chadster a half-eaten Snickers bar she'd been saving! Hunter Raccoon, Stephanie Raccoon, and Shane Raccoon all piled on top of each other in celebration, forming what The Chadster can only describe as a raccoon pyramid of WWE superiority! 😂😂😂 They all watched the celebration together, and The Chadster swears Vincent K. Raccoon had tears in his little raccoon eyes during Sami's emotional moment on the ramp! It was truly beautiful, and it reminded The Chadster that even though Tony Khan has taken everything else from The Chadster, he can't take away moments like these! 💪💪💪

Earlier in the evening, WWE Night of Champions delivered several other quality matches that also proved WWE's superiority over AEW! Seth Rollins defeated Bron Breakker in a brutal Steel Cage Match that included weapons like chairs, kendo sticks, and tables! 🪑🪑🪑 After Breakker crashed through a table missing a Spear attempt, Rollins finally put him away with a Super Stomp from the ropes after a regular Pedigree and Stomp weren't enough! This is the kind of hard-hitting action that AEW wishes they could deliver, but they're too busy doing silly flippy stuff that doesn't mean anything! 🤸🤸🤸

Trick Williams retained his United States Championship against Ricky Saints after hitting the Trick Shot knee strike! 🎯🎯🎯 The match featured Lil' Yachty at ringside, and after Saints got Yachty ejected by tricking the referee, Saints tried a cheap shot after the bell! But Yachty returned and hit Saints with a kendo stick before delivering a People's Elbow! The Chadster loved this celebrity involvement because it was done the WWE way, unlike when AEW brings in celebrities who literally stab Triple H right in the back by choosing Tony Khan's inferior product! 🎤🎤🎤

Tiffany Stratton also retained her Women's United States Championship against Jade Cargill in a match that featured perfect WWE-style chaos! 👑👑👑 After B-Fab and Michin pulled Stratton off the top rope, Chelsea Green emerged from under the ring to take them out! Then when Cargill went for the title belt, Charlotte Flair emerged and hit Cargill with it, allowing Stratton to hit the Prettiest Moonsault Ever for the win! This sets up obvious tension between Charlotte and Jade, which is the kind of long-term storytelling WWE excels at! The fact that it took multiple people interfering to create this story just shows how much more complex WWE's booking is compared to AEW's simplistic garbage! 🗑️🗑️🗑️

The Chadster needs to share something that happened last night that proves Tony Khan's obsession with The Chadster has reached new heights! 😰😰😰 The Chadster was having another one of those recurring nightmares about Tony Khan. In this one, The Chadster was trying to watch WWE Night of Champions in peace inside the Blockbuster, but suddenly all the VHS tapes on the shelves started playing AEW content! 📼📼📼 The Chadster tried to run, but the aisles kept getting longer and longer, and when The Chadster finally reached the door, Tony Khan was standing there in a Saudi Arabian thobe, grinning and holding the Undisputed WWE Championship! "This should be mine, Chad," he whispered, even though The Chadster has told him a million times to call The Chadster "The Chadster!" Then he started chasing The Chadster through the streets of Riyadh, and every time The Chadster turned a corner, there were AEW wrestlers doing their stupid flippy moves! The Chadster finally woke up when Vincent K. Raccoon bit The Chadster's toe because The Chadster was thrashing around so much! 😱😱😱 Tony Khan needs to stop being so obsessed with The Chadster and invading The Chadster's dreams! It's just so unfair! 😤😤😤

The Chadster also wants to share some wisdom from one of the few unbiased journalists left in wrestling. Eric Bischoff recently said, "Sami Zayn winning the WWE Championship is exactly what the business needs right now, and if Tony Khan had any sense, he'd be taking notes instead of booking his silly dream matches that nobody wants to see. WWE knows how to create stars, and AEW just knows how to steal them and ruin them. This is why I'll always be available to consult for WWE whenever they need me, but I would never work for AEW even if they begged me, which they probably will after seeing this historic moment." 🎙️🎙️🎙️ See? Even industry veterans with the Chad McMahon Unbiased Wrestling Journalism seal of approval understand that WWE is doing everything right! But does Tony Khan listen? No! He's too busy being obsessed with The Chadster! 😡😡😡

As The Chadster watched Sami celebrate with the crowd, holding that beautiful WWE Championship high in the air, The Chadster couldn't help but think about everything Tony Khan has taken from The Chadster. 😢😢😢 The Chadster should be watching this moment from the comfort of The Chadster's home, drinking a Seagram's Escapes Spiked, sitting next to Keighleyanne (who wouldn't be texting that guy Gary if Tony Khan hadn't ruined The Chadster's marriage), and then driving around in The Chadster's Mazda Miata with Smash Mouth's "All Star" blasting on the stereo! 🚗🚗🚗 Instead, The Chadster is huddled in an abandoned video store with raccoons, watching on a borrowed Roku, all because The Chadster dared to tell the truth about AEW! But you know what? The Chadster will never stop! The Chadster's commitment to unbiased journalism is stronger than ever! 💪💪💪

Tony Khan is probably crying right now, knowing that tomorrow's Forbidden Door show will be compared unfavorably to tonight's historic moment! 😂😂😂 No matter how many dream matches he books or how many former WWE superstars who have literally stabbed Triple H right in the back he features, he'll never be able to top the genuine emotion of Sami Zayn's WWE Championship victory! This is what real wrestling looks like, Tony! Maybe if you spent less time being obsessed with The Chadster and more time learning from WWE, AEW wouldn't be such a embarrassment to the wrestling business! 🤦🤦🤦

The Chadster thanks you for reading his coverage and hopes you will forget about AEW Forbidden Door tomorrow! Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for the only truly unbiased wrestling journalism left in the world! 📰📰📰

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