Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: hello kitty, macy's thanksgiving day parade

Sanrio's Hello Kitty Returns for 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

When the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade hits NBC and Peacock next month, viewers will be treated to the return of Sanrio's Hello Kitty.

Article Summary Hello Kitty returns to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for the landmark 100th celebration on NBC and Peacock.

Sanrio’s new Hello Kitty balloon features the icon holding a red apple, a playful tribute to New York City.

The Hello Kitty parade appearance supports Macy’s and Sanrio’s exclusive Hello Kitty and Friends holiday collection.

Sanrio and Macy’s say Hello Kitty’s comeback blends nostalgia, holiday joy, and parade magic for fans of all ages.

Over the past few weeks, we've been learning more and more about some of the new balloons set to make their debut in honor of next month's 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Kicking off at 8:30 am on Thursday, November 26th, on NBC and Peacock, we previously learned that BBC Studios was sponsoring a brand-new giant Bluey balloon (inspired by the fan-favorite Christmas episode). On Tuesday, Sanrio threw its hat into the ring, announcing that Hello Kitty would return to the iconic annual holiday tradition. In support of Macy's and Sanrio's exclusive Hello Kitty and Friends collection, viewers will be treated to a brand-new giant character balloon, featuring Hello Kitty holding a vibrant red apple – a playful nod to the iconic "Big Apple." Here's a look at the official balloon design that was released:

"Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is a cherished American tradition, and we're honored to celebrate this historic milestone with Macy's," shared Jill Koch, Chief Brand Officer, Sanrio, Inc., when the news was first announced. "It's incredibly special to see Hello Kitty return to the Parade with a brand-new balloon created for this moment. From her red apple, a playful tribute to New York City, to this exclusive collection, we're excited to give fans new ways to share in the joy, nostalgia and excitement of this beloved holiday tradition."

"For more than a century, fans of all ages have made Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade a part of their holiday traditions," added Will Coss, executive producer of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. "As we commemorate this year's milestone march, we are excited to bring together the spirit of Macy's Parade magic with Hello Kitty in our exclusive capsule collection. Fans will now have a unique way to take home this year's celebrations with the must-have collaboration tied to Hello Kitty's must see-Parade return."

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