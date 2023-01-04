Saraya's Mystery Partner Revealed, and It's Not Who You Think It Is

Saraya has named her mystery partner for next week's tag match against Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter on AEW Dynamite, and it's not the former Sasha Banks. At least, not yet. On AEW Dynamite this week, Saraya named Toni Storm as her partner, shocking the world and really cheesing off Hikaru Shida. A lot can change between now and next week, so it could still end up being Mercedes Moné, but if a deal between Moné and AEW isn't happening, AEW is doing its best to get the disappointment over with early, which is disappointing to The Chadster, because The Chadster was hoping to see big boos next week.

The tag match and Saraya's partner was addressed in two segments on Dynamite this week. First, in an interview with Tony Schiavone, Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter teased Saraya about not picking Hikaru Shida or Toni Storm, who stood side-by-side in the ring with her last week. Baker also called herself "The Boss," potentially a reference to Banks. Later in the night, Saraya, with Storm and Shida, was interviewed by Renee Paquette. Saraya called Storm the best wrestler in the world and named her as her partner, which was later confirmed with a match graphic. But Shida was none-too-pleased with being overlooked.

The choice of Storm calls into question the widely-held belief that Mercedes Moné, who made her post-WWE debut at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom this week, would be Saraya's partner. It's possible that she was never going to be the partner and AEW was oblivious to what they were telegraphing and are now trying to change fan expectations early to avoid another Christian Cage situation. It could be that Moné was going to be the partner but a deal couldn't get done. And it's also possible that Moné will actually still be the partner, and Storm will be taken out of the equation, possibly by Shida.

If the latter is the case, AEW should look to make it known before next week so they can still get that ratings bump, though The Chadster hopes they don't. And if it's not the case, despite whatever efforts AEW is making to convince fans it won't be Mercedes Moné, they're in too deep and fans will revolt next week. Either way, it should be interesting, and of course The Chadster is hoping that AEW ends up looking foolish and Tony Khan learns his lesson about trying to mess with WWE and RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE!

