Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: snl

Saturday Night Live Season 52 Ticket Lottery Is Now Open: Details

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 52 ticket lottery is now officially open. Here's what you need to know for a chance at some SNL tickets...

Article Summary Saturday Night Live Season 52 ticket lottery is open from August 1 to August 31 for the 2026-2027 season.

SNL ticket lottery entries must be submitted by email, with only one entry allowed per person through NBC.

NBC has not confirmed the Season 52 premiere date, though reports suggest Saturday Night Live returns on September 26.

The post also highlights SNL Season 51’s most-watched cold opens, monologues, sketches, Weekend Update bits, and The Rundown.

As we inch closer to the returns of Saturday Night Live and Saturday Night Live UK, there have been rumblings that SNL is set to kick off Season 52 on September 26th – though nothing official was released at the time of this writing. But if you're interested in getting your name into the Saturday Night Live ticket lottery for the 2026-2027 season, SNL is now taking entries. Running from 12:00 am ET on August 1st and running until 11:59 pm on August 31st, you can enter the lottery by sending an email to SNLTICKETS@NBCUNI.COM. Only one email per person can be submitted, and everything else you need to know can be found on the NBC website.

Over the summer, SNL released its Season 51 "Top 5" lists: most-watched cold opens, most-watched monologues, most-watched live sketches, most-watched pretaped sketches, and most-watched "Weekend Update" features. The lists were compiled by looking at how each sketch performed across the show's digital platforms. Here's a look at the "Top 5" compilation videos that were released, along with an extended list offering a look at the 10 top sketches/segments for each category:

Top 10 Most-Watched Cold Opens:

10. NYC Mayoral Debate Cold Open

9. Jeffrey Epstein Ghost Cold Open

8. Trump Making Calls Cold Open

7. Trump Iran War Address Cold Open

6. Pete Hegseth Cold Open

5. Cabinet Meeting Cold Open

4. Epstein White House Briefing Cold Open

3. Hegseth and Patel Iran Press Briefing Cold Open

2. Pentagon Press Conference Cold Open

1. Domingo Cold Open

Top 10 Most-Watched Monologues:

10. Will Ferrell Monologue

Monologue 9. Nikki Glaser Monologue

Monologue 8. Matt Damon Monologue

Monologue 7. Harry Styles Monologue

Monologue 6. Connor Storrie Monologue

Monologue 5. Jack Black Monologue

Monologue 4. Bad Bunny Monologue

Monologue 3. Sabrina Carpenter Monologue

Monologue 2. Finn Wolfhard Monologue

Monologue 1. Olivia Rodrigo Monologue

Top 10 Most-Watched Live Sketches:

10. Shop TV: Lava Cake

9. Mom Confession

8. Elf on the Shelf Support Group

7. Sebastian Maniscalco: Bachelor Party

6. KPop Demon Hunters

5. My Ex

4. Sebastian Maniscalco: New Lawyer

3. Passing Notes

2. Dancing 101

1. El Chavo Del Ocho

Top 10 Most-Watched Pretaped Sketches:

10. Random Duet Christmas Spectacular

9. CPAP Commercial

8. Plans

7. The Gentlemen's Code

6. MAHAspital

5. White House Makeover

4. Missing Wives Docuseries

3. Stranger Things Promo

2. Home Alone

1. Heated Wizardry

Top 10 Most-Watched Weekend Update Features:

10. Tucker Carlson on Liberal Politics and the 2026 Met Gala

9. Alix Earle and Alex Cooper on Their Brewing Feud

8. Michael Che's Nephew Threatens Santa

7. Jack Harlow on His New Album

6. Professor Snape Addresses New Spin on Harry Potter Role

5. Red Heart and Aerial Tramway Emojis on Apple's New Emojis Release

4. Tucker Carlson on Liberal Politics and the 2026 Oscars

3. Two Kids from the Back of the Bus

2. Punch the Monkey and His Mom

1. Tamara on Her Resolutions on Buttons

SNL: "The Rundown" – Building the Perfect Show

SNL launched a new short-form digital original series called The Rundown, featuring memorable faces from SNL, including Dana Carvey, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Colin Jost, Bowen Yang, Questlove, Jack Black, Sarah Sherman, and Kenan Thompson. Guests stop by Studio 8H to select a favorite segment from the show's history to add to the iconic Rundown board, building an all-star episode along the way:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!