Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: lucy hale, Scarlett Holmes

Scarlett Holmes: Lucy Hale Set to Lead Roku's Sherlock Holmes Alt Take

Lucy Hale has been tapped to star in and executive-produce Scarlett Holmes, The Roku Channel's new series take on Sherlock Holmes.

Article Summary Lucy Hale will star in and executive-produce Scarlett Holmes, Roku’s limited series with a romantic Sherlock Holmes twist.

Scarlett Holmes follows Sherlock’s modern descendant as she solves love, dating, and relationship mysteries instead of crimes.

Jane Watson teams with Scarlett Holmes, while Ollie Moriarity complicates matters with romance and a secret exposé plot.

Roku pitches Scarlett Holmes as a smart blend of mystery and romance, with each episode inspired by a beloved rom-com.

Lucy Hale will star in and executive-produce a new limited series for The Roku Channel, Scarlett Holmes, which will put a "fresh, romantic spin on the legendary world of Sherlock Holmes." "Lucy Hale has the wit, warmth, and comedic instincts that make her the perfect creative partner to bring 'Scarlett Holmes' to life," said Brian Tannenbaum, Head of Roku Originals. "This smart, sophisticated series celebrates two genres our streamers love—romance and mystery—through a fresh, playful take on one of the most recognizable legacies in storytelling." Jaggi Entertainment is producing the series, with Sophie Tilson and Steve Jaggi serving as executive producers. Paris Herbert-Taylor and Katie Wilbert wrote it, and Morgan Pichinson and Sabrina Lyall are overseeing the series for Roku.

Lucy Hale Tries To Succeed Where Enola Holmes Didn't

A modern descendant of Sherlock Holmes, Scarlett Holmes (Lucy Hale) has inherited her family's legendary powers of observation, but instead of solving crimes, she takes on mysteries of love, dating, and relationships. In each episode, Scarlett is joined by her trusty sidekick, Jane Watson, as they help clients navigate mixed signals, secret crushes, romantic dilemmas, and everything in between. But while Scarlett may be an expert at solving everyone else's romantic problems, her own love life is far harder to decipher. When she falls for Ollie Moriarity — a charming podcast producer secretly planning an exposé on her methods —she's faced with the toughest case of all: her own. Each episode's storyline draws inspiration from a beloved romantic comedy."

This sounds a lot like what Netflix tried to do with Enola Holmes to varying levels of success. I think Lucy Hale is a much better actor than Millie Bobby Brown is, so this has that going for it. Hopefully, this can find an audience, though The Roku Channel isn't exactly the most popular place for it to land. But hey, at least it is being made.

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