Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: Scavengers Reign

Scavengers Reign E01-E03 Hit Adult Swim/Toonami Tonight: Our Preview

Joe Bennett and Charles Huettner's (Common Side Effects) Scavengers Reign makes its Adult Swim/Toonami debut tonight with Episodes 1-3.

Based on their 2016 short film Scavengers, Joe Bennett and Charles Huettner's (Common Side Effects) Scavengers Reign may have only run for one season, but the Emmy Award-winning, critically acclaimed adult animated series still stands as one of the best examples of what the industry has to offer in the past 25 years. Following several groups of survivors as they attempt to navigate a way off a strange planet where the laws of physics as we know them do not apply, the series will be making its Adult Swim debut tonight at 12 midnight on Toonami with its first three chapters (similar to how the animated series was released by HBO Max in 2023). To help set the mood, we have an image gallery and overviews for Episodes 1-3: "The Signal," "The Storm," and "The Wall." In addition, we've included some extras along the way that we thought you might appreciate – here's a look:

Scavengers Reign Episodes 1-3 Preview

Scavengers Reign Episode 1: "The Signal" – Crash survivors Sam and Ursula use their technological know-how to attempt to locate their missing ship; Azi deals with her malfunctioning robot, Levi; Kamen encounters a powerful alien creature. Directed by Joseph Bennett and Charles Huettner, and written by Joseph Bennett, Charles Huettner, Sean Buckelew, and James Merrill.

Scavengers Reign Episode 2: "The Storm" – Levi and Azi scramble to find shelter; Kamen joins a pack of psychic creatures. Directed by Jonathan Djob Nkondo, and written by Joseph Bennett, Charles Huettner, and Sean Buckelew.

Scavengers Reign Episode 3: "The Wall" – Ursula witnesses Vesta's unique transformative powers; Sam attempts to keep his partner focused; Azi and Levi encounter a deadly stampede. Directed by Vincent Tsui, and written by Joseph Bennett, Charles Huettner, and Sean Buckelew.

In this surreal sci-fi animated series from creators Joseph Bennett and Charles Huettner, the remaining crew of a damaged interstellar freighter ship finds themselves stranded on a beautiful, yet unforgiving, alien planet where they must survive long enough to escape or be rescued. As the survivors struggle to locate their downed ship and missing crewmates, their new home reveals a hostile world allowed to thrive without human interference.

The series stars Wunmi Mosaku (Azi), Bob Stephenson (Sam), Sunita Mani (Ursula), Ted Travelstead (Kamen), and Alia Shawkat (Levi). Guest stars include Pollyanna McIntosh (Kris), Dash Williams (Barry), Freddy Rodriguez (Terrence), Sepideh Moafi (Mia), and Skyler Gisondo (Charlie). Created and executive produced by Joseph Bennett and Charles Huettner; executive produced by Chris Prynoski; co-executive produced by Sean Buckelew and James Merrill; supervising director Benjy Brooke; produced in partnership with Titmouse, Inc.

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