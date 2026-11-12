Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: School Spirits

School Spirits S04: Manheim, Tilly, Dizzia Returning; 4 Join Cast

Milo Manheim and Jennifer Tilly will be back for Paramount+'s School Spirits Season 4, with Maria Dizzia promoted to series regular.

Article Summary School Spirits Season 4 is filming in Canada, with Milo Manheim and Jennifer Tilly confirmed to return.

Maria Dizzia has been promoted to series regular for School Spirits Season 4 as the mystery deepens.

Christian Weissmann and Clara Alexandrova join School Spirits Season 4 as a ghost-tech vlogger and rebel teen.

Katharine Isabelle and Briana Buckmaster round out School Spirits Season 4 with a past-linked mystery and reporter.

With production currently underway in Canada on the fourth season of Paramount+ and Showrunners Nate & Megan Trinrud's Peyton List-starring and executive-producing School Spirits, we've got some big returning and new cast member news to pass along. On the returning side, Milo Manheim and Jennifer Tilly will be back, and Maria Dizzia has been promoted to series regular. In addition, we have intel on the four new faces joining the cast for Season 4:

Christian Weissmann (Saved by the Bell, Dear White People) joins the cast as Emmett, a vlogger who claims to be an expert on the paranormal and an amateur inventor of useful ghost tech. He's charming and kind, but as an outsider whose methods don't always add up, can he be trusted?

Clara Alexandrova (Bet) joins the cast as Izzy, a rebellious girl from a neighboring high school who works the counter at the local record store.

Katharine Isabelle (Yaga, The Order) joins the cast as Tonya Terravina, a mysterious new presence from Split River's past. Wise, resourceful, and fiercely independent, her arrival offers a new perspective on our supernatural world.

Briana Buckmaster (Supernatural, The Irrational) joins the cast as Alex Grey, a determined reporter convinced there's more going on in Split River than anyone is saying.

Paramount+'s School Spirits stars List as Maddie Nears, Kristian Ventura as Simon Elroy, Spencer MacPherson as Xavier Baxter, Kiara Pichardo as Nicole Herrera, Sarah Yarkin as Rhonda, Nick Pugliese as Charley, Rainbow Wedell as Claire Zomer, Josh Zuckerman as Mr. Martin, Ci Hang Ma as Quinn, Miles Elliot as Yuri, and Milo Manheim as Wally Clark. Joining the cast this season are recurring guest stars Jennifer Tilly as Dr. Hunter-Price, Ari Dalbert as Kyle, and Erika Swayze as Livia. In addition, returning recurring guest stars include Maria Dizzia as Sandra, Patrick Gilmore as Mr. Anderson, Alex Zahara as Principal Hartman, Ian Tracey as Sheriff Baxter, Jess Gabor as Janet, and Zack Calderon as Diego.

Produced by Paramount Television Studios, Paramount+'s School Spirits was created by Nate Trinrud and Megan Trinrud, who are co-showrunners and executive producers on the series. Oliver Goldstick (Pretty Little Liars, Bridgerton) also serves as co-showrunner and executive producer, with List also serving as an executive producer.

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