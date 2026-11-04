Posted in: Movies, streaming, SYFY, TV, TV | Tagged: child's play, chucky

Schooling Nicki Minaj on Chucky Is "Child's Play" for Don Mancini

"Child's Play" franchise creator Don Mancini made it clear to Nicki Minaj that the Trump supporter has no idea what Chucky is all about.

Article Summary Nicki Minaj’s pro-Trump post used Chucky imagery, implying the Child’s Play icon was backing the MAGA movement.

Child’s Play creator Don Mancini fired back, making clear Chucky does not align with Nicki Minaj’s Trump politics.

Mancini said Chucky supports a trans kid, protects dolls, opposes ICE, and warned a “blue wave” was coming.

The post also revisits Trevor Noah’s Grammys jab, mocking Nicki Minaj’s Trump loyalty and White House ties.

Earlier this year, Nicki Minaj declared herself Donald Trump's "number one fan," last week, sharing, "I will say that I am probably the president's number one fan, and that's not going to change. And the hate or what people have to say, it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more." The rapper's "MAGA Barbie" coming-out moment would go from Minaj holding hands with Trump to her becoming a vocal supporter of his alleged agenda to her reportedly being considered the next White House spokesperson (sorry, CNN's Scott Jennings). And then the midterm elections went down on Tuesday, and a "Blue Meteor" came crashing down hard on Trump, Minaj, and the rest of the MAGA crew. We're talking about the Democrats taking back the Senate and House of Representatives, scoring big gains on the state level, and more. Trump may not have been on the ballot… but he was on the ballot. Heading into the epic beatdown, Minaj posted some AI slop depicting Chucky (from the "Child's Play" franchise) in this set-up so gaudy and trashy only Trump could love it, giving the impression that the horror icon would be voting red. Thankfully, creator and horror legend Don Mancini wasn't having any of that, schooling Minaj on what Chucky is really about.

"Chucky has a trans kid. Chucky protects the dolls. Chucky is anti-ICE. Chucky says 'A BLUE WAVE is coming, as BLUE as my fuckin' eyes!' Mancini wrote in the first of two posts, including an image of a blue wave-loving Chucky. "Too bad, Nicki! No AI, by the way!" Here's a look at what Mancini had to say in response to Minaj pop-culturally appropriating the "Child's Play" franchise:

Chucky has a trans kid. Chucky protects the dolls. Chucky is anti-ICE. Chucky says "A BLUE WAVE is coming, as BLUE as my fuckin' eyes!" https://t.co/rQIS6sErCh — Don Mancini (@RealDonMancini) November 4, 2026 Show Full Tweet

Too bad, Nicki! No AI, by the way! #bluewave https://t.co/XFpRdjsR9k — Don Mancini (@RealDonMancini) November 4, 2026 Show Full Tweet

Grammys Host Trevor Noah Hits Nicki Minaj, Donald Trump in Opener

As he made his way around a number of tables to point out the famous faces who were in attendance, like Jamie Foxx, Justin Bieber, Queen Latifah, and others, 68th Grammys host Trevor Noah took a moment during the February event to note that Minaj would not be there. The audience's reaction was a mix of applause and boos, though it wasn't clear whether the boos were in support of Minaj or a response to her name being mentioned. Noah went on to say that Minaj was still at the White House with Trump, "discussing very important issues." Noah then shifted into a Trump impression, adding, "Actually, Nicki, I have the biggest ass. I have it. Everyone is saying it, Nicki. I know they say it's you, Nicki, but it's me. Wap! Wap! Wap! Look at it!"

Trevor Noah roasts Nicki Minaj at the #Grammys over her MAGA support: "She's still at the White House with Donald Trump." (via CBS and The Grammys) pic.twitter.com/tAjXYxLiSe — Variety (@Variety) February 2, 2026 Show Full Tweet

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