Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: scooby doo

Scooby-Doo: Origins: Andre "3000" Benjamin & Cathy Moriarty Join Cast

Netflix and Josh Appelbaum & Scott Rosenberg's Scooby-Doo: Origins has cast Andre "3000" Benjamin and Cathy Moriarty in recurring roles.

Article Summary Netflix’s Scooby-Doo: Origins adds Andre "3000" Benjamin and Cathy Moriarty in recurring roles as production continues.

Character details for Andre "3000" Benjamin and Cathy Moriarty are being kept secret, adding intrigue to Scooby-Doo: Origins.

The live-action Scooby-Doo: Origins is already drawing buzz as it builds on a beloved franchise with a new origin story.

Mckenna Grace says Sarah Michelle Gellar’s support meant a lot as she prepares to play Daphne Blake in Scooby-Doo: Origins.

As production on Netflix and Josh Appelbaum & Scott Rosenberg's (Cowboy Bebop) live-action Scooby-Doo: Origins rolls on, we've got some additional casting news to pass along. Though details on their characters – as with the casting announcements that have gone out – are being kept under wraps, actor and musical artist Andre "3000" Benjamin and Cathy Moriarty (Raging Bull, Will Tren) have joined the cast in recurring roles. The newest additions to the cast join leads Mckenna Grace (Young Sheldon, Five Nights at Freddy's 2) as Daphne Blake, Tanner Hagen (The Pitt, Dark Light) as Shaggy Rogers, Abby Ryder Fortson (Are You There God? It's Me Margaret; Carousel) as Velma Dinkley, and Maxwell Jenkins (Lost in Space, The Bondsman) as Fred Jones.

Netflix's series has a pretty impressive cast, but that doesn't mean there isn't a lot of pressure when you're looking to offer a live-action origin story for a beloved animated series – especially when there were already two live-action films that fans will use as the measuring stick. Thankfully, Scooby-Doo and Scooby-Doo 2: Monster Unleashed star Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) did her part to make things a bit easier for Grace, offering the actress her support. During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Grace didn't hold back in expressing just how much that vote of confidence from Gellar meant and how much influence Gellar has had in her life. Here's a look at what Grace had to share about Gellar's thumbs-up, as well as how she's been preparing for her take on Daphne and the role that Gellar has played in that, also. Following that, we have a rundown of the show's impressively large cast – with more than a few familiar faces:

Based on characters created by Hanna-Barbera, Netflix's Scooby-Doo: Origins will take viewers back to the case that first brought the team together. During their final summer at camp, old friends Shaggy and Daphne become entangled in a haunting mystery involving a lonely, lost Great Dane puppy that may have witnessed a supernatural murder. Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie Velma and the strange but ever-so-cute new kid Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets.

The streaming series also stars Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird, Balls Up), Rusty Schwimmer (The Pitt, Righteous Gemstones), Peter Macon (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, The Orville), Maxwell Simkins (Shifting Gears, Sleepover), Jona Xiao (The Pitt, Eyes of Wakanda), Dani Deetté (The Runarounds, FBI: Most Wanted), Elysée Sanvillé (72 Hours), Alex Isles (Normal with a Capitol N), Avery Kristen Pohl (General Hospital, Never Have I Ever), Pamela Mitchell (1883, Perry Mason), Ross Kimball (Jury Duty, Masterminds), Sara Gilbert (The Connors), Wynn Everett (Chad Powers, She Dances), Sauriyan Sapkota (Midnight Club, House of Usher), Bruce McGill (Lioness, Reacher), and Sherilyn Fenn (Twin Peaks, Of Mice and Men).

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