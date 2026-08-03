Posted in: Movies, Netflix, TV | Tagged: scooby doo

Scooby-Doo: Origins: Grace on Getting Sarah Michelle Gellar's Blessing

Getting Sarah Michelle Gellar's blessing for Scooby-Doo: Origins clearly meant a lot to Mckenna Grace. Here's what Grace had to share...

Article Summary Mckenna Grace says Sarah Michelle Gellar’s blessing for Scooby-Doo: Origins meant a great deal as she takes on Daphne.

The Scooby-Doo: Origins star opens up on Gellar’s influence and why that support eased the pressure of joining a beloved franchise.

Grace shares how she’s preparing her live-action Daphne Blake, with Gellar serving as a key inspiration for the new take.

Netflix’s Scooby-Doo: Origins faces high expectations as fans compare the series to the earlier live-action Scooby-Doo films.

Netflix and Josh Appelbaum & Scott Rosenberg's (Cowboy Bebop) Scooby-Doo: Origins has a pretty impressive cast: Mckenna Grace (Young Sheldon, Five Nights at Freddy's 2) as Daphne Blake, Tanner Hagen (The Pitt, Dark Light) as Shaggy Rogers, Abby Ryder Fortson (Are You There God? It's Me Margaret; Carousel) as Velma Dinkley, and Maxwell Jenkins (Lost in Space, The Bondsman) as Fred Jones. But that doesn't mean there isn't a lot of pressure when you're looking to offer a live-action origin story for a beloved animated series – especially when there were already two live-action films that fans will use as the measuring stick. Thankfully, Scooby-Doo and Scooby-Doo 2: Monster Unleashed star Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) did her part to make things a bit easier for Grace, offering the actress her support. During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Grace didn't hold back in expressing just how much that vote of confidence from Gellar meant and how much influence Gellar has had in her life.

Here's a look at what Grace had to share about Gellar's thumbs-up, as well as how she's been preparing for her take on Daphne and the role that Gellar has played in that, also. Following that, we have a rundown of the show's impressively large cast – with more than a few familiar faces:

Based on characters created by Hanna-Barbera, Netflix's Scooby-Doo: Origins will take viewers back to the case that first brought the team together. During their final summer at camp, old friends Shaggy and Daphne become entangled in a haunting mystery involving a lonely, lost Great Dane puppy that may have witnessed a supernatural murder. Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie Velma and the strange but ever-so-cute new kid Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets.

The streaming series also stars Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird, Balls Up), Rusty Schwimmer (The Pitt, Righteous Gemstones), Peter Macon (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, The Orville), Maxwell Simkins (Shifting Gears, Sleepover), Jona Xiao (The Pitt, Eyes of Wakanda), Dani Deetté (The Runarounds, FBI: Most Wanted), Elysée Sanvillé (72 Hours), Alex Isles (Normal with a Capitol N), Avery Kristen Pohl (General Hospital, Never Have I Ever), Pamela Mitchell (1883, Perry Mason), Ross Kimball (Jury Duty, Masterminds), Sara Gilbert (The Connors), Wynn Everett (Chad Powers, She Dances), Sauriyan Sapkota (Midnight Club, House of Usher), Bruce McGill (Lioness, Reacher), and Sherilyn Fenn (Twin Peaks, Of Mice and Men).

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