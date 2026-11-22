Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: scooby doo

Scooby-Doo: Origins: Mckenna Grace Spent 2 Years Locking Down Daphne

Netflix's Scooby-Doo: Origins star Mckenna Grace discusses taking on the role of Daphne and how long she worked to lock down the role.

Set to hit Netflix screens in 2027, Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg's (Cowboy Bebop) Scooby-Doo: Origins officially wrapped filming back in September. The upcoming prequel takes us back to where it all began, with Mckenna Grace (Young Sheldon, Five Nights at Freddy's 2) as Daphne Blake, Tanner Hagen (The Pitt, Dark Light) as Shaggy Rogers, Abby Ryder Fortson (Are You There God? It's Me Margaret; Carousel) as Velma Dinkley, and Maxwell Jenkins (Lost in Space, The Bondsman) as Fred Jones. Checking in with Variety's Tiana DeNicola, Grace discussed how her personal life has an interesting way of manifesting what happens with her career, while making it clear that locking down the role of Daphne wasn't something that happened overnight.

DeNicola noted to Grace that the actress had previously voiced the animated character and even dressed up as her for Halloween. "So, a lot of people say that I'm really good at manifesting things, which I will say, I do. There are some really weird coincidences. Like, I have a video of me as a little girl dancing to the Ghostbusters theme song dressed up as Daphne, which is like crazy." Grace would go on to star in both Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. But winning the role of Daphne was a process that took quite a bit of time before it became a reality. "It is like a lot of hard work. I was behind the scenes for two years. I was trying to get the role of Daphne. Just begging and knocking down their doors. Like, 'Please, please hire me.' So it's definitely a lot of hard work, but there are a lot of crazy coincidences within that."

Netflix's series has a pretty impressive cast, but that doesn't mean there isn't a lot of pressure when you're looking to offer a live-action origin story for a beloved animated series – especially when there were already two live-action films that fans will use as the measuring stick. Thankfully, Scooby-Doo and Scooby-Doo 2: Monster Unleashed star Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) did her part to make things a bit easier for Grace, offering the actress her support. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Grace didn't hold back in expressing just how much that vote of confidence from Gellar meant and how much influence Gellar has had in her life. Here's a look at what Grace had to share about Gellar's thumbs-up, as well as how she's been preparing for her take on Daphne and the role that Gellar has played in that, also. Following that, we have a rundown of the show's impressively large cast – with more than a few familiar faces:

Based on characters created by Hanna-Barbera, Netflix's Scooby-Doo: Origins will take viewers back to the case that first brought the team together. During their final summer at camp, old friends Shaggy and Daphne become entangled in a haunting mystery involving a lonely, lost Great Dane puppy that may have witnessed a supernatural murder. Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie Velma and the strange but ever-so-cute new kid Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets.

Netflix's Scooby-Doo: Origins also stars Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird, Balls Up), Rusty Schwimmer (The Pitt, Righteous Gemstones), Peter Macon (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, The Orville), Maxwell Simkins (Shifting Gears, Sleepover), Jona Xiao (The Pitt, Eyes of Wakanda), Dani Deetté (The Runarounds, FBI: Most Wanted), Elysée Sanvillé (72 Hours), Alex Isles (Normal with a Capitol N), Avery Kristen Pohl (General Hospital, Never Have I Ever), Pamela Mitchell (1883, Perry Mason), Ross Kimball (Jury Duty, Masterminds), Sara Gilbert (The Connors), Wynn Everett (Chad Powers, She Dances), Sauriyan Sapkota (Midnight Club, House of Usher), Bruce McGill (Lioness, Reacher), Sherilyn Fenn (Twin Peaks, Of Mice and Men), actor and musical artist Andre "3000" Benjamin, and Cathy Moriarty (Raging Bull, Will Trent).

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