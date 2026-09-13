Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: scooby doo, scooby-doo: origins

Scooby-Doo: Origins Wraps Production with New Look at Our Hero Pup

Production has wrapped on Netflix's Scooby-Doo: Origins, starring Mckenna Grace, Tanner Hagen, Abby Ryder Fortson, and Maxwell Jenkins.

Article Summary Scooby-Doo: Origins has wrapped production at Netflix, putting the live-action prequel on track for its 2027 debut.

Mckenna Grace, Tanner Hagen, Abby Ryder Fortson, and Maxwell Jenkins lead Scooby-Doo: Origins as Mystery Inc.

Netflix chose a real dog for Scooby-Doo in Origins, a standout creative move over heavy CGI or digital effects.

Mckenna Grace says Sarah Michelle Gellar supported her Daphne role, a meaningful boost for the Scooby-Doo star.

We've got some good news to pass along to Scooby-Doo fans. With the series set to hit in 2027, production on Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg's (Cowboy Bebop) live-action Scooby-Doo: Origins has wrapped. The upcoming prequel takes us back to where it all began, with Mckenna Grace (Young Sheldon, Five Nights at Freddy's 2) as Daphne Blake, Tanner Hagen (The Pitt, Dark Light) as Shaggy Rogers, Abby Ryder Fortson (Are You There God? It's Me Margaret; Carousel) as Velma Dinkley, and Maxwell Jenkins (Lost in Space, The Bondsman) as Fred Jones. But for us, the winning decision was to go with a real dog for Scooby-Doo rather than relying on CGI and other effects. Here's a look at what Netflix had to share to celebrate the news:

Netflix's series has a pretty impressive cast, but that doesn't mean there isn't a lot of pressure when you're looking to offer a live-action origin story for a beloved animated series – especially when there were already two live-action films that fans will use as the measuring stick. Thankfully, Scooby-Doo and Scooby-Doo 2: Monster Unleashed star Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) did her part to make things a bit easier for Grace, offering the actress her support. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Grace didn't hold back in expressing just how much that vote of confidence from Gellar meant and how much influence Gellar has had in her life. Here's a look at what Grace had to share about Gellar's thumbs-up, as well as how she's been preparing for her take on Daphne and the role that Gellar has played in that, also. Following that, we have a rundown of the show's impressively large cast – with more than a few familiar faces:

Based on characters created by Hanna-Barbera, Netflix's Scooby-Doo: Origins will take viewers back to the case that first brought the team together. During their final summer at camp, old friends Shaggy and Daphne become entangled in a haunting mystery involving a lonely, lost Great Dane puppy that may have witnessed a supernatural murder. Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie Velma and the strange but ever-so-cute new kid Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets.

The streaming series also stars Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird, Balls Up), Rusty Schwimmer (The Pitt, Righteous Gemstones), Peter Macon (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, The Orville), Maxwell Simkins (Shifting Gears, Sleepover), Jona Xiao (The Pitt, Eyes of Wakanda), Dani Deetté (The Runarounds, FBI: Most Wanted), Elysée Sanvillé (72 Hours), Alex Isles (Normal with a Capitol N), Avery Kristen Pohl (General Hospital, Never Have I Ever), Pamela Mitchell (1883, Perry Mason), Ross Kimball (Jury Duty, Masterminds), Sara Gilbert (The Connors), Wynn Everett (Chad Powers, She Dances), Sauriyan Sapkota (Midnight Club, House of Usher), Bruce McGill (Lioness, Reacher), Sherilyn Fenn (Twin Peaks, Of Mice and Men), actor and musical artist Andre "3000" Benjamin, and Cathy Moriarty (Raging Bull, Will Trent).

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