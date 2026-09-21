Posted in: TV, Warner Animation Group | Tagged: scooby doo, Scooby-Doo and Guess Who

Scooby-Doo Star Frank Welker Reveals His Favorite Franchise Episode

Scooby-Doo star Frank Welker reveals his favorite episode from his 57 years in the franchise playing the ascot-wearing Fred Jones.

Article Summary Frank Welker names his favorite Scooby-Doo episode after nearly 60 years of voicing Fred Jones in the franchise.

The Scooby-Doo legend highlights Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? episode “A Haunt of a Thousand Voices!” as his top pick.

Welker says the meta mystery had the gang visiting his mansion and meeting the real Scooby-Doo voice cast.

The beloved episode featured Frank Welker, Matt Lillard, Grey DeLisle, and Kate Micucci in a fun fourth-wall twist.

It's hard to fathom the career that actor Frank Welker has had, considering how long he's been active in the industry, originally starting in live-action in 1969 while also emerging as a voice acting legend with his first voiceover role in Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!, primarily as Fred Jones, the leader of mystery-solving youth sleuths that includes the perceptive Daphne Blake (voice of Stefanianna Christopherson/Heather North), the genius Velma Dinkley (voice of Nicole Jaffe), hippie Norville "Shaggy" Rogers (voice of Casey Kasem), and their Great Dane mascot, Scooby Doo (voice of Don Messick). It was that very franchise that would help put Hanna-Barbera on the map as a mega force in animation that's sustained today, as Welker is still playing the role for nearly 60 years, even after his castmates have passed or moved on, occasionally stepping aside for others like Freddie Prince, Jr. and Zac Efron. The versatile Welker even took over the role of Scooby in 2002. Appearing in over 40 related TV shows and films, the actor spoke to PEOPLE about his favorite TV episode, which involves a bit of a fourth-wall break.

Scooby-Doo Star Frank Welker on His Favorite TV Episode

"So many to choose from but…one I particularly liked was in the last season we did, ['Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?']" Welker said, referring to season 2, episode 24, "A Haunt of a Thousand Voices!" The series, which premiered on Boomerang and later on HBO Max, ran from 2019 to 2021 for two seasons. "Towards the end of the season, one of our crazy writers wrote a show where we were the guest stars," he explained. "The idea was the gang was to come to my mansion located on a cliff in Pacific Palisades, complete with my own private airstrip and recording studio. So, the Scooby gang meets all the real actors: Matt Lillard, Grey DeLisle and Katie Micucci, and yours truly, Frank Welker." Lillard, who voiced Shaggy, originally played the role in the 2002 James Gunn live-action Scooby-Doo before voicing the character since 2009's Scooby-Doo! Abracadabra-Doo. DeLisle voiced Daphne, with Miccuci voicing Velma (since 2015's LEGO Scooby-Doo). Suffice it to say, it was a surreal experience: "It was so wonderfully confusing we had no idea who was who and what was what…that was a true mystery for all of us," Welker recalls. "We loved doing that episode." For more on his career, you can check out the full interview.

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