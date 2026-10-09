Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: scott bakula

Scott Bakula, Dean Devlin Teaming for New CBS Procedural Drama

Scott Bakula (NCIS: New Orleans) reunites with Star Trek: Enterprise writer-producer Michael Sussman for a new untitled CBS procedural series.

Article Summary Scott Bakula is set to star in an untitled CBS procedural drama from Dean Devlin’s Electric Entertainment.

The new Los Angeles-set series reunites Scott Bakula with Star Trek: Enterprise writer-producer Michael Sussman.

Scott Bakula returns to weekly TV after NCIS: New Orleans, following recent guest roles and film projects.

The CBS drama follows an unrealized Bakula-Sussman Star Trek revival, after Paramount passed on Star Trek: United.

Scott Bakula could be tapping into his inner gumshoe for CBS in a new procedural drama following his memorable run on NCIS: New Orleans, with a series in early development, stemming from Dean Devlin's Electric Entertainment, the studio behind popular shows like SYFY's The Ark, Prime Video's Leverage: Redemption, and TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter. The untitled series, set in Los Angeles, reunites the Quantum Leap star with writer-executive producer Michael Sussman (Perception); both worked together on UPN's Star Trek: Enterprise.

Scott Bakula Reunites with Star Trek: Enterprise Writer-Producer Michael Sussman for CBS Procedural Drama

Before the new CBS drama, Sussman had already discussed reuniting with Bakula for Star Trek: United, a proposed legacy sequel series to Enterprise that follows Bakula's Jonathan Archer, long after his days captaining the NX-01 Enterprise, and now president of the United Federation of Planets in the vein of the Patrick Stewart-starred Picard. Unfortunately, Paramount passed on the project, along with other proposed shows from Picard showrunner Terry Matalas with Legacy, and Strange New Worlds showrunners Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers' Kirk-centric Year One, which might have had in part something to do with CEO David Ellison focusing more of his efforts on the Skydance merger with Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery than entertaining new ways to expand the franchise, currently celebrating its 60th anniversary.

Since the end of NCIS: New Orleans in 2021, Bakula, who passed on appearing on the Peacock legacy revival of Quantum Leap, took a break from weekly episodic television, opting for more guest-starring roles playing himself on FX's What We Do in the Shadows in 2021 and Only Murders in the Building in 2024, and appearing in NBC's Unbroken, the indie dystopian sci-fi film Divinity, and will star in the upcoming Netflix series The Sticks, set for 2027. Since Enterprise, Sussman has also worked on CBS's Threshold, Disney-ABC's Legend of the Seeker, SYFY's 12 Monkeys, Go90's Cold, and TNT's The Last Ship. | Deadline

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