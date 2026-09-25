Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Scrubs

Scrubs: ABC Releases New Image Galleries for 2-Episode Season 2 Return

We've got a look at the updated image galleries for ABC's Scrubs S02E01: "My First Time in a While" and S02E02: "My Mentee."

With less than a week to go until the second season premiere of EP and original series creator Bill Lawrence's Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke-starring Scrubs, we're getting a much better look at what the medical comedy has to offer this go-around. We've got updated image galleries for S02E01: "My First Time in a While" and S02E02: "My Mentee," offering a much better look at the season's new and returning face. In addition, we also have an official overview for the interestingly-titled S02E03: "My Ex's Ex," and that's all waiting for you below:

Scrubs Season 2: S02E01 – S02E03 Previews

Scrubs Season 2 Episode 1: "My First Time in a While" – J.D. enlists Turk and Elliot to help with Dr. Cox's care. Meanwhile, Elliot finds an unexpected burst of confidence years in the making.

Scrubs Season 2 Episode 2: "My Mentee" – J.D. attempts an insurance workaround, creating tension with his new mentee. Meanwhile, Elliot tries to guide Tosh's specialty choices, and Turk flexes his own skills as a mentor.

Scrubs Season 2 Episode 3: "My Ex's Ex" – J.D. reintroduces an old flame into Elliot's life, as his new relationship continues to blossom. Meanwhile, Turk tries a new approach to keeping the spark alive at home.

In Season 2, J.D., Turk, and Elliot have leveled up from interns to icons at Sacred Heart. Now, the respected doctors inspire the next generation while balancing the ups and downs of working in a hospital. Together with characters new and old, they are navigating this next chapter with laughter, heart, and some surprises along the way. The 30-minute revival comedy series stars Zach Braff as John "J.D." Dorian, Donald Faison as Christopher Turk, and Sarah Chalke as Elliot Reid.

Who's Reportedly Not Returning? Recurring cast members Joel Kim Booster (Dr. Park) and X Mayo (Charge Nurse Raymond) are not expected to return. Andy Ridings (Wes) and Darcy Michael (Maintenance Guy) are not listed as returning, but those statuses could change.

Who's Reportedly Returning/Joining? Both Neil Flynn (The Janitor) and newcomer Rachel Bilson (Charlie) will be recurring. Ava Bunn (Sam Tosh) has been promoted to a series regular. Jacob Dudman (Asher Green), David Gridley (Blake Lewis), Layla Mohammadi (Amara Hadi), and Amanda Morrow (Dashana Trainor) will return as recurring. In addition, John C. McGinley (Perry Cox) and Judy Reyes (Carla Espinosa) will be back as recurring, with Christa Miller (Jordan Sullivan) returning as a guest star. Scott Foley's Sean Kelly will be back as a recurring character this season.

Keyla Monterroso Mejia (The Studio, Abbott Elementary) has joined as a recurring guest star. Mejia's Mimi is Turk's (Faison) new surgical nurse: a bit quirky with some sass, Mimi is a high-energy and loyal assisting hand for the surgeons. John Higgins (Please Don't Destroy, Saturday Night Live) has joined the cast in the recurring role of Grant, the new Chief Resident who is envisioned as a thorn in J.D.'s side, as he himself once was for Dr. Cox.

Bill Lawrence of Doozer Productions created the original series and serves as executive producer alongside Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer, also of Doozer Productions. Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke will star and executive produce. Aseem Batra serves as executive producer and showrunner; Randall Winston also executive produces. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

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