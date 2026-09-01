Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Scrubs

Scrubs: ABC Releases New Season 2 Promo, Key Art & S02E01 Images

Returning on Wednesday, Sept. 30th, here's a look at a new promo teaser, key art, and preview images for ABC's Scrubs Season 2.

Article Summary ABC drops a new Scrubs Season 2 promo teaser ahead of the revival comedy’s Wednesday, September 30 return.

Scrubs Season 2 premiere details include first-look footage and an updated cast status rundown for returning faces.

Joel Kim Booster and X Mayo are reportedly out, while Neil Flynn, Judy Reyes, John C. McGinley, and more return.

Keyla Monterroso Mejia and John Higgins join Scrubs Season 2, adding new hospital chaos for J.D. and Turk.

With the second season of EP and original series creator Bill Lawrence's Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke-starring Scrubs set to get underway on Wednesday, September 30th, ABC is passing along a new promo for the upcoming season. In addition, we have a new key art poster and two first-look images from the Season 2 premiere. Following that, we have an updated rundown of who's returning, who's not returning, and who's joining the cast:

Scrubs Season 2: Who's Reportedly Not Returning? Recurring cast members Joel Kim Booster (Dr. Park) and X Mayo (Charge Nurse Raymond) are not expected to return. Andy Ridings (Wes) and Darcy Michael (Maintenance Guy) are not listed as returning, but those statuses could change.

Scrubs Season 2: Who's Reportedly Returning/Joining? Both Neil Flynn (The Janitor) and newcomer Rachel Bilson (Charlie) will be recurring. Ava Bunn (Sam Tosh) has been promoted to a series regular. Jacob Dudman (Asher Green), David Gridley (Blake Lewis), Layla Mohammadi (Amara Hadi), and Amanda Morrow (Dashana Trainor) will return as recurring. In addition, John C. McGinley (Perry Cox) and Judy Reyes (Carla Espinosa) will be back as recurring, with Christa Miller (Jordan Sullivan) returning as a guest star. Scott Foley's Sean Kelly will be back as a recurring character this season.

Keyla Monterroso Mejia (The Studio, Abbott Elementary) has joined as a recurring guest star. Mejia's Mimi is Turk's (Faison) new surgical nurse: a bit quirky with some sass, Mimi is a high-energy and loyal assisting hand for the surgeons. John Higgins (Please Don't Destroy, Saturday Night Live) has joined the cast in the recurring role of Grant, the new Chief Resident who is envisioned as a thorn in J.D.'s side, as he himself once was for Dr. Cox.

In Season 2, J.D., Turk, and Elliot have leveled up from interns to icons at Sacred Heart. Now, the respected doctors inspire the next generation while balancing the ups and downs of working in a hospital. Together with characters new and old, they are navigating this next chapter with laughter, heart, and some surprises along the way. The 30-minute revival comedy series stars Zach Braff as John "J.D." Dorian, Donald Faison as Christopher Turk, and Sarah Chalke as Elliot Reid.

Bill Lawrence of Doozer Productions created the original series and serves as executive producer alongside Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer, also of Doozer Productions. Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke will star and executive produce. Aseem Batra serves as executive producer and showrunner; Randall Winston also executive produces. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Just what the doctor ordered: Scrubs will be back for another season 💙 pic.twitter.com/fe3UqFhq4H — Scrubs (@scrubsabc) April 30, 2026 Show Full Tweet

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