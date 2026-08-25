Posted in: ABC, NBC, TV | Tagged: Scrubs

Scrubs: Braff, Chalke & Faison Share Series Guest Star "Mt. Rushmore"

Scrubs stars Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke, and Donald Faison reveal who would make the cut for the show's "Mount Rushmore" of guest stars.

Article Summary Scrubs stars Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke, and Donald Faison name their Mount Rushmore of guest stars.

Sarah Chalke spotlights Michael J. Fox and John Ritter for their comedy, warmth, and unforgettable turns.

Donald Faison praises Tara Reid’s hilarious Danni, while Zach Braff calls Brendan Fraser’s arc magical.

The Scrubs cast reflects on standout guest performances ahead of the ABC revival premiering September 30.

One of Scrubs' biggest strengths during its original run, aside from the strong writing, grounded storytelling, talented ensemble cast, equally funny recurring cast, and subtle pop culture references, is the guest stars from Elizabeth Banks, Scott Foley, Michael J. Fox, Brendan Fraser, Ryan Reynolds, Courtney Cox, Tara Reid, John Ritter, Heather Graham, Tom Cavanaugh, etc. With season two of the revival set for September 30th on ABC, which is also its 11th season overall, stars Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke, and Donald Faison, who remain the focus of the series as JD, Elliot, and Turk, spoke to PEOPLE about who they consider their "Mount Rushmore" of guest stars during the show's original nine-season run on NBC and ABC.

Scrubs Stars Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke, and Donald Faison on Their Biggest Guest Stars on the Original Run

Chalke selected Fox, who played Kevin, a visiting doctor at Sacred Heart for two episodes in season 3, "I grew up watching him. I couldn't believe his physical comedy, his comedy, all of it," the Rick and Morty star said. Faison picked Reid, saying she's "one of our funniest guest stars on the show. I think her character Danni is one of the funniest characters, and the way that everybody kind of reacted to Tara Reid's character and how they all wanted to get with her, and I think that was some funny stuff." The American Pie star played Danni Sullivan, the sister of Jordan (Christa Miller), across 11 episodes in seasons 3 and 4.

Braff selected Fraser, "A phenomenal actor. Never thought he was going to do Scrubs," he said of The Mummy franchise star and Oscar winner. "His performance, particularly with him and John C. McGinley, was really magical." Fraser played Ben Sullivan, who's Jordan's brother and brother-in-law of McGinley's Dr. Perry Cox, who he was particularly close with, appearing in seasons 1 and 3. Chalke picked Ritter, who played Sam Dorian, JD's father. "He was so funny, and he was so good, and he made us all laugh like someone who comes to set and is just open and funny and feels like we're so lucky to have him, and yet he's giving us good vibes that he's grateful to be there," she said of the late actor who passed in 2003. "All of them came and just like brought it."

For more, including McGinley's comments on Fraser's run on Scrubs, you can check out the interview.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!