Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Scrubs

Scrubs: Donald Faison Shares S02E05 Final Moments, Claymation Style

Scrubs star Donald Faison tapped into his side passion for stop-motion animation for a Claymation version of S02E05's final moments.

If there was a way to write out Rachel Bilson's Charlie and Scott Foley's Sean in Scrubs revival season two, it was the episode "My Best Friend's Birthday" that saw J.D. (Zach Braff) and Elliot (Sarah Chalke) constantly occupied by their duties as doctors at Sacred Heart. Despite knowing that it comes with the territory, both grow a bit tired of being second to the job, as Turk (Donald Faison) celebrates his birthday with a special dinner he initially wanted to invite only his best friends to. Things change as they bring their partners to the expected results, only to be called back by separate emergencies. A bottle of wine offers up a twist of fate that breaks both J.D. and Elliot's hearts as Charlie and Sean hook up and take their passions out in the hallway in full view of the trio, which Faison chose that moment to make into Claymation.

Scrubs: Donald Faison Makes Claymation of Charlie-Sean's Makeout Session and J.D. and Elliot's Heartbreak.

In the scene, Elliot tells J.D., "It's clear how much Charlie loves you," as Charlie and Sean emerge into the hallway with Charlie wrapped around him. "And I can tell that Sean really loves you," J.D. responds. "Yeah, he does," Elliot confirms. "Speaking of them, should we go look for them?" J.D. follows up. The two turn to Charlie-Sean in their throes of passion on the other side of the hallway. As the two ogle in shock, Turk emerges, "Steak time!" As he notices what they're staring at, he reacts, "Oh, damn!" before the trio all nod to their left. The episode, which is entirely in live action, ends with J.D. and Elliot reflecting on their respective heartbreaks before Turk laughs at their misfortune, and Elliot joins him as J.D. reveals he booked a non-refundable trip to the Bahamas with Charlie. Scrubs, which also stars Ava Bunn, Layla Mohammadi, Jacob Dudman, David Gridley, Amanda Morrow, Michael James Scott, Vanessa Bayer, Judy Reyes, John C. McGinley, and John Higgins, airs Wednesdays on ABC.

This twist is even crazier in stop motion 😮 Brought to you by Donald Faison & co pic.twitter.com/Iw0ECnPbcT — Scrubs (@scrubsabc) October 28, 2026

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