Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Scrubs

Scrubs: Keyla Monterroso Mejia Joins Season 2 as Recurring Guest Star

ABC's Scrubs Season 2 has reportedly tapped Keyla Monterroso Mejia in the recurring guest star role of Mimi, Turk’s new surgical nurse.

Article Summary Scrubs Season 2 adds Keyla Monterroso Mejia in a recurring guest star role as Mimi, Turk’s quirky new surgical nurse.

ABC’s Scrubs returns September 30 with a two-episode premiere, with streaming on Hulu and Disney+ also confirmed.

Deadline reports Mimi is a high-energy, loyal assisting hand for the surgeons, bringing sass and fresh chaos to Scrubs.

Scrubs Season 2 is also shaking up the cast, with Joel Kim Booster and X Mayo reportedly not expected to return.

Last month, we learned that EP and original series creator Bill Lawrence's Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke-starring Scrubs would be back on ABC on September 30th to kick off its second season. Now, Deadline Hollywood is reporting that Keyla Monterroso Mejia (The Studio, Abbott Elementary) has joined the Season 2 cast as a recurring guest star. Mejia's Mimi is Turk's (Faison) new surgical nurse: "A bit quirky with some sass, Mimi is a high-energy and loyal assisting hand for the surgeons."

Here's a look at the announcement promo that went live last month, announcing when the show would be returning:

STOP! We have a special announcement for you. You can watch the two-episode premiere of #Scrubs September 30 on ABC. Stream on Hulu on Disney+! Brought to you by Donald Faison & company! pic.twitter.com/CHemLJDrYr — Scrubs (@scrubsabc) July 27, 2026 Show Full Tweet

Scrubs Season 2: Who's Reportedly Not Returning? Recurring cast members Joel Kim Booster (Dr. Park) and X Mayo (Charge Nurse Raymond) are not expected to return. Andy Ridings (Wes) and Darcy Michael (Maintenance Guy) are not listed as returning, but those statuses could change.

Scrubs Season 2: Who's Reportedly Returning? Both Neil Flynn (The Janitor) and newcomer Rachel Bilson (Charlie) will be recurring. Ava Bunn (Sam Tosh) has been promoted to a series regular. Jacob Dudman (Asher Green), David Gridley (Blake Lewis), Layla Mohammadi (Amara Hadi), and Amanda Morrow (Dashana Trainor) will return as recurring. In addition, John C. McGinley (Perry Cox) and Judy Reyes (Carla Espinosa) will be back as recurring, with Christa Miller (Jordan Sullivan) returning as a guest star.

Also, the question remains unanswered as to whether Ken Jenkins will return as Dr. Bob Kelso, a role he played for all nine seasons of the original show's run.

In Season 2, J.D., Turk, and Elliot have leveled up from interns to icons at Sacred Heart. Now, the respected doctors inspire the next generation while balancing the ups and downs of working in a hospital. Together with characters new and old, they are navigating this next chapter with laughter, heart, and some surprises along the way. The 30-minute revival comedy series stars Zach Braff as John "J.D." Dorian, Donald Faison as Christopher Turk, and Sarah Chalke as Elliot Reid.

Bill Lawrence of Doozer Productions created the original series and serves as executive producer alongside Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer, also of Doozer Productions. Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke will star and executive produce. Aseem Batra serves as executive producer and showrunner; Randall Winston also executive produces. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Just what the doctor ordered: Scrubs will be back for another season 💙 pic.twitter.com/fe3UqFhq4H — Scrubs (@scrubsabc) April 30, 2026 Show Full Tweet

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