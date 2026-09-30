Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Scrubs

Scrubs Kicks Off Season 2 Tonight! Our Updated S02E01 & S02E02 Preview

With ABC's Scrubs returning for Season 2 tonight, here's our updated preview for S02E01: "My First Time in a While" and S02E02: "My Mentee."

Article Summary Scrubs Season 2 premieres tonight on ABC with a double-episode debut, bringing J.D., Turk, and Elliot back to Sacred Heart.

S02E01, “My First Time in a While,” sees J.D. recruit Turk and Elliot to help with Dr. Cox’s care.

S02E02, “My Mentee,” follows J.D.’s insurance workaround, Elliot’s guidance for Tosh, and Turk’s mentoring push.

The updated Scrubs preview also teases S02E03 and S02E04, spotlighting romance, mistakes, and rising stakes.

They're back! That's right, ABC and EP/original series creator Bill Lawrence's Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke-starring Scrubs returns with a double-episode Season 2 debut. With that in mind, we have a look at the official overviews and image galleries for S02E01: "My First Time in a While" and S02E02: "My Mentee," in addition to the official overviews for S02E03: "My Ex's Ex" and S02E04: "My Chief." But before we get to all of that, check out a sample of some of our previous coverage of the second season:

Scrubs Season 2: Zach Braff Teases Meeting J.D. & Elliot's Son, Ollie

Scrubs Showrunner on Kastl & Foley, Why Jenkins Won't Be in Season 2

Scrubs: Braff, Chalke & Faison on Season 2 Departures, Interns & More

Scrubs: Eddie Leavy on Season 2 Ideas, Turk's D&D, LGBTQ Impact & More

Scrubs Season 2 Wishlist: Where ABC's Revival Could Go From Here

Scrubs Season 2: S02E01 – S02E04 Previews

Scrubs Season 2 Episode 1: "My First Time in a While" – J.D. enlists Turk and Elliot to help with Dr. Cox's care. Meanwhile, Elliot finds an unexpected burst of confidence years in the making.

Scrubs Season 2 Episode 2: "My Mentee" – J.D. attempts an insurance workaround, creating tension with his new mentee. Meanwhile, Elliot tries to guide Tosh's specialty choices, and Turk flexes his own skills as a mentor.

Scrubs Season 2 Episode 3: "My Ex's Ex" – J.D. reintroduces an old flame into Elliot's life, as his new relationship continues to blossom. Meanwhile, Turk tries a new approach to keeping the spark alive at home.

Scrubs Season 2 Episode 4: "My Chief" – After uncovering a costly mistake made by Turk, J.D. must decide whether to report him or let it slide. Meanwhile, Elliot grows her responsibilities at Sacred Heart by leading a new initiative.

In Season 2, J.D., Turk, and Elliot have leveled up from interns to icons at Sacred Heart. Now, the respected doctors inspire the next generation while balancing the ups and downs of working in a hospital. Together with characters new and old, they are navigating this next chapter with laughter, heart, and some surprises along the way. The 30-minute revival comedy series stars Zach Braff as John "J.D." Dorian, Donald Faison as Christopher Turk, and Sarah Chalke as Elliot Reid.

Who's Reportedly Not Returning? Recurring cast members Joel Kim Booster (Dr. Park) and X Mayo (Charge Nurse Raymond) are not expected to return. Andy Ridings (Wes) and Darcy Michael (Maintenance Guy) are not listed as returning, but those statuses could change.

Who's Reportedly Returning/Joining? Both Neil Flynn (The Janitor) and newcomer Rachel Bilson (Charlie) will be recurring. Ava Bunn (Sam Tosh) has been promoted to a series regular. Jacob Dudman (Asher Green), David Gridley (Blake Lewis), Layla Mohammadi (Amara Hadi), and Amanda Morrow (Dashana Trainor) will return as recurring. In addition, John C. McGinley (Perry Cox) and Judy Reyes (Carla Espinosa) will be back as recurring, with Christa Miller (Jordan Sullivan) returning as a guest star. Scott Foley's Sean Kelly will be back as a recurring character this season.

Keyla Monterroso Mejia (The Studio, Abbott Elementary) has joined as a recurring guest star. Mejia's Mimi is Turk's (Faison) new surgical nurse: a bit quirky with some sass, Mimi is a high-energy and loyal assisting hand for the surgeons. John Higgins (Please Don't Destroy, Saturday Night Live) has joined the cast in the recurring role of Grant, the new Chief Resident who is envisioned as a thorn in J.D.'s side, as he himself once was for Dr. Cox.

Bill Lawrence of Doozer Productions created the original series and serves as executive producer alongside Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer, also of Doozer Productions. Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke will star and executive produce. Aseem Batra serves as executive producer and showrunner; Randall Winston also executive produces. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

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