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Scrubs, Lanterns, Daredevil: Born Again & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: AEW, SNL/SNL UK, Lanterns, Wonder Man, Daredevil: Born Again, Scrubs, Disney Layoffs, Doctor Who, and more!

Article Summary Scrubs leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with Zach Braff’s Wonder Man Season 2 directing update and a Dr. Kelso check-in.

Daredevil: Born Again reshoot rumors raise concerns, while Lanterns and VisionQuest deliver fresh DC and Marvel TV teases.

AEW All Out chaos, WWE SmackDown fallout, and SNL/SNL UK previews pack the lineup with major weekend TV buzz.

Also on deck: Doctor Who back-to-basics debate, Disney layoff fears, The Last of Us casting, and Svengoolie scares.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: AEW All Out, WWE SmackDown, SNL/SNL UK, Lanterns, Svengoolie, Wonder Man, VisionQuest, Clayface, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, Daredevil: Born Again, The Last of Us, Scrubs, Disney Layoffs, Doctor Who, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, September 27th, 2026:

Will Ospreay Retains Title at AEW All Out in Sad Torch-Passing Display

Young Bucks Win AEW Tag Titles, Steal WWE Ideas at AEW All Out

SNL 52 Cold Open: Trump Visits Mamdani; Padilla's Natalie Harp Debuts

Thekla Beats Willow, Swerve and New Level Retain at AEW All Out

Titles Retained in Disgusting, Violent Spectacle at AEW All Out

WWE SmackDown Review: Punk Qualifies, Williams Retains

SNL Pregame Preview: Season 52 Who's Who, Week in Review & More!

Match Stopped as Steven Borden Apparently Injured at AEW All Out

Lanterns S01E07: "The Jordan Boys' Legacy" Image Released (Seriously)

House of Svengoolie Screens "Night of the Living Dead" TONIGHT on MeTV

SNL UK Cold Open Sees UK PM Burnham Falling Victim to – Oasis?!?

Wonder Man: "Scrubs" Star Zach Braff Was On Season 2's Directors List

VisionQuest Teaser: Wanda's Vision Will Become His Quest

AEW All Out Preview: Nine Matches, Seven Titles, Sold Out Arena

Clayface: Final Trailer Teases Some Serious Body Horror Shenanigans

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe: Bowie on Returns, S01 Finale & More

SNL UK Returns Tonight with Amelia Dimoldenberg & Rachel Chinouriri!

Those Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Reshoot Rumors? We're Concerned

Lanterns S01E07: "The Jordan Boys' Legacy": Hal's Past Holds The Key

Blu-rays On My Mind (TV Edition): Get Smart, "Star Trek" Review & More

The Last of Us S03: John Goodman, Ian Alexander, Laura Bailey Cast

Scrubs Season 2: Zach Braff Offers Ken Jenkins/Dr. Bob Kelso Update

Disney Internal Memo Fuels Layoff Fears; "The Mouse" Makes AI Moves

Davison on Doctor Who: Go "Back to Basics," Be Less Effects-Focused

Law & Order: SVU, Scrubs & Family Guy Halloween: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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