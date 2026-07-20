Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Scrubs

Scrubs S02: Bunn Set as Series Regular; Booster, X Mayo Depart & More

With filming on ABC's Scrubs Season 2 now underway, here's a rundown of who's staying, who's going, and who might get more screen time.

Article Summary ABC's Scrubs Season 2 filming is underway, with a clearer picture of who’s in, who’s out, and who may step up.

Joel Kim Booster and X Mayo are not expected back for Scrubs Season 2, while Andy Ridings and Darcy Michael remain uncertain.

Ava Bunn has been promoted to series regular, with Neil Flynn, Rachel Bilson, and several newer cast members returning.

John C. McGinley and Judy Reyes are set to recur in Scrubs Season 2, while Ken Jenkins’ Dr. Kelso status remains unknown.

Over the weekend, the word came down that work on the second season of EP and original series creator Bill Lawrence's Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke-starring Scrubs was underway. Since Season 2 was first officially announced, fans have been wondering who would be staying, who would be going, and who might be getting more screen time when the ABC series returns. On Monday, we got a lot more clarity on that topic – here's a look:

Scrubs Season 2: Who's Reportedly Not Returning? Recurring cast members Joel Kim Booster (Dr. Park) and X Mayo (Charge Nurse Raymond) are not expected to return. Andy Ridings (Wes) and Darcy Michael (Maintenance Guy) are not listed as returning, but those statuses could change.

Scrubs Season 2: Who's Reportedly Returning? Both Neil Flynn (The Janitor) and newcomer Rachel Bilson (Charlie) will be recurring. Ava Bunn (Sam Tosh) has been promoted to a series regular. Jacob Dudman (Asher Green), David Gridley (Blake Lewis), Layla Mohammadi (Amara Hadi), and Amanda Morrow (Dashana Trainor) will return as recurring. In addition, John C. McGinley (Perry Cox) and Judy Reyes (Carla Espinosa) will be back as recurring, with Christa Miller (Jordan Sullivan) returning as a guest star.

Also, the question remains unanswered as to whether Ken Jenkins will return as Dr. Bob Kelso, a role he played for all nine seasons of the original show's run.

JD and Turk scrub in together for the first time in a long time: Medicine has changed; interns have changed; but their bromance has stood the test of time. Characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart, and some surprises along the way. The 30-minute revival comedy series stars Zach Braff as John "J.D." Dorian, Donald Faison as Christopher Turk, and Sarah Chalke as Elliot Reid. Original cast Judy Reyes and John C. McGinley will guest-star as Carla and Dr. Perry Cox, respectively.

Bill Lawrence of Doozer Productions created the original series and serves as executive producer alongside Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer, also of Doozer Productions. Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke will star and executive produce. Aseem Batra serves as executive producer and showrunner; Randall Winston also executive produces. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Just what the doctor ordered: Scrubs will be back for another season 💙 pic.twitter.com/fe3UqFhq4H — Scrubs (@scrubsabc) April 30, 2026 Show Full Tweet

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