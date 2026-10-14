Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Scrubs

Scrubs S02 Update: Quinn & Koenig Recur; Johnson & Tetlow: Guest Stars

Scrubs Season 2 adds Ed Quinn and Stephanie Koenig in recurring roles, with Punkie Johnson and Kellan Tetlow on board as guest stars.

Article Summary Scrubs Season 2 adds Ed Quinn and Stephanie Koenig in recurring roles, expanding Sacred Heart’s core ensemble.

Punkie Johnson and Kellan Tetlow join Scrubs as guest stars, including Tetlow as J.D. and Elliot’s son, Ollie.

Quinn plays bro-y ER chief Dr. Jax, while Koenig is new administrator Cassie, shaking up hospital dynamics.

ABC’s Scrubs returned with shorter streaming-style seasons, with Season 2 premiering September 30 after a quick renewal.

Scrubs will be adding more new faces to the already loaded ensemble, including Ed Quinn (The Oval) and Stephanie Koenig (Lessons in Chemistry) in recurring roles, and Punkie Johnson (The Chi) and Kellan Tetlow (This Is Us) as guest stars. Season two picks up where J.D. (Zach Braff) is getting used to life as Sacred Heart's Chief of Medicine and now dating Charlie (Rachel Bilson), the daughter of a patient; Turk (Donald Faison) is struggling to deal with the grind of middle age and family, and Elliot (Sarah Chalke) is trying to be comfortable dating again following her divorce from J.D., but is reunited with her ex, Sean (Scott Foley).

Scrubs Season 2 Adds Ed Quinn, Stephanie Koenig, Punkie Johnson, and Kellan Tetlow

Deadline reports Quinn will play Dr. Jax, who's described as "overly confident and charming, the classic adrenaline junkie, bro-y head of the ER. Koenig will play Cassie, the new hospital administrator. Johnson will play Dee, a patient who is a tough prisoner with an even tougher dilemma. Tetlow will play Ollie, J.D. and Elliot's son. Braff revealed to Bleeding Cool before the season two premiere, "We just shot an episode where you finally meet the kid who Elliot and J.D. are having joint custody of, who's Ollie."

The Bill Lawrence-created series returned on February 25 for nine episodes before ABC renewed it for 10 episodes, which premiered on September 30th. Having two seasons air in the same year is rare on TV, but it makes sense given that Scrubs is now filming on a more streaming-style schedule with far fewer episodes, as opposed to the more traditional 20+ episode seasons that were standard during its original run from 2001-2010. The series, which also stars Judy Reyes, Ava Bunn, Jacob Dudman, David Gridley, Amanda Morrow, Layla Mohammadi, Michael James Scott, Vanessa Bayer, John C. McGinley, John Higgins, and Tamera Mowry-Housley, airs Wednesdays on ABC.

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