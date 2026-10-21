Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Scrubs

Scrubs S02E05: "My Best Friend's Birthday" Preview: Turk's BDay Plan

Along with a preview for ABC's Scrubs, S02E05: "My Best Friend’s Birthday," we look ahead to S02E06: "My Halloween" and S02E07: "My Story."

Article Summary Scrubs S02E05 “My Best Friend’s Birthday” finds Turk set on an unforgettable birthday with J.D. and Elliot.

The official Scrubs preview teases birthday chaos at Sacred Heart as the interns are pushed hard on the night shift.

Scrubs S02E06 “My Halloween” sees J.D. aid a former colleague, Elliot seek support, and Turk face family strain.

Scrubs S02E07 “My Story” has J.D. and Elliot reconnect while the interns wrestle with work-life balance.

Tonight, Turk (Donald Faison) plans on having some serious fun with J.D. (Zach Braff) and Elliot (Sarah Chalke), and no one or nothing will keep him from it… right? At least, that's the plan heading into tonight's episode of ABC and EP/original series creator Bill Lawrence's Scrubs, S02E05: "My Best Friend's Birthday." Along with an official overview, image gallery, and trailer for tonight's episode, we also have official overviews for S02E06: "My Halloween" and S02E07: "My Story."

Scrubs Season 2: S02E05 – S02E07 Previews

Scrubs Season 2 Episode 5: "My Best Friend's Birthday" – Turk is determined to have a fun birthday with J.D. and Elliot. Meanwhile, the interns are challenged during the night shift.

Scrubs Season 2 Episode 6: "My Halloween" – This Halloween, J.D. helps a former colleague with a difficult patient, Elliot seeks support for her new clinic, and Turk faces his family's growing pains.

Scrubs Season 2 Episode 7: "My Story" – J.D. and Elliot reconnect while managing a difficult parenting conversation. Meanwhile, the interns grapple with work-life balance.

In Season 2, J.D., Turk, and Elliot have leveled up from interns to icons at Sacred Heart. Now, the respected doctors inspire the next generation while balancing the ups and downs of working in a hospital. Together with characters new and old, they are navigating this next chapter with laughter, heart, and some surprises along the way. The 30-minute revival comedy series stars Zach Braff as John "J.D." Dorian, Donald Faison as Christopher Turk, and Sarah Chalke as Elliot Reid.

Who's Reportedly Not Returning? Recurring cast members Joel Kim Booster (Dr. Park) and X Mayo (Charge Nurse Raymond) are not expected to return. Andy Ridings (Wes) and Darcy Michael (Maintenance Guy) are not listed as returning, but those statuses could change.

Who's Reportedly Returning/Joining? Both Neil Flynn (The Janitor) and newcomer Rachel Bilson (Charlie) will be recurring. Ava Bunn (Sam Tosh) has been promoted to a series regular. Jacob Dudman (Asher Green), David Gridley (Blake Lewis), Layla Mohammadi (Amara Hadi), and Amanda Morrow (Dashana Trainor) will return as recurring. In addition, John C. McGinley (Perry Cox) and Judy Reyes (Carla Espinosa) will be back as recurring, with Christa Miller (Jordan Sullivan) returning as a guest star. Scott Foley's Sean Kelly will be back as a recurring character this season.

Keyla Monterroso Mejia (The Studio, Abbott Elementary) has joined as a recurring guest star. Mejia's Mimi is Turk's (Faison) new surgical nurse: a bit quirky with some sass, Mimi is a high-energy and loyal assisting hand for the surgeons. John Higgins (Please Don't Destroy, Saturday Night Live) has joined the cast in the recurring role of Grant, the new Chief Resident who is envisioned as a thorn in J.D.'s side, as he himself once was for Dr. Cox.

Bill Lawrence of Doozer Productions created the original series and serves as executive producer alongside Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer, also of Doozer Productions. Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke will star and executive produce. Aseem Batra serves as executive producer and showrunner; Randall Winston also executive produces. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

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