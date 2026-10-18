Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Scrubs

Scrubs S02E05: My Best Friend's Birthday Preview: Turk's On a Mission

Turk's on a mission in the next episode of ABC and EP/original series creator Bill Lawrence's Scrubs, S02E05: "My Best Friend’s Birthday."

Article Summary Scrubs S02E05: My Best Friend’s Birthday finds Turk determined to make his birthday unforgettable with J.D. and Elliot.

Turk’s fun-first mission in the next Scrubs episode looks primed for chaos, with plans that may not go as smoothly.

While Turk celebrates, the Scrubs interns face a demanding night shift that pushes them through a rough evening.

Scrubs S02E06: My Halloween teases J.D. helping a former colleague, Elliot’s clinic struggles, and Turk’s family issues.

Here's the thing. Turk (Donald Faison) plans to have some serious fun with J.D. (Zach Braff) and Elliot (Sarah Chalke), and no one's going to stop him. At least, that's the plan heading into the next episode of ABC and EP/original series creator Bill Lawrence's Scrubs, S02E05: "My Best Friend's Birthday." And yet, we somehow can't shake this feeling that things may not go as smoothly as he planned – and did we mention how the interns end up going one-on-one with a rough night shift? After checking out the official overview and images for this week's episode, make sure to check out the official overview for S02E06: "My Halloween."

Scrubs Season 2: S02E05 & S02E06 Previews

Scrubs Season 2 Episode 5: "My Best Friend's Birthday" – Turk is determined to have a fun birthday with J.D. and Elliot. Meanwhile, the interns are challenged during the night shift.

Scrubs Season 2 Episode 6: "My Halloween" – This Halloween, J.D. helps a former colleague with a difficult patient, Elliot seeks support for her new clinic and Turk faces his family's growing pains.

@official_scrubs Power suit for our powerful woman. 😌 Stream #Scrubs on Hulu and watch new episodes Wednesday on ABC. ♬ original sound – Scrubs

In Season 2, J.D., Turk, and Elliot have leveled up from interns to icons at Sacred Heart. Now, the respected doctors inspire the next generation while balancing the ups and downs of working in a hospital. Together with characters new and old, they are navigating this next chapter with laughter, heart, and some surprises along the way. The 30-minute revival comedy series stars Zach Braff as John "J.D." Dorian, Donald Faison as Christopher Turk, and Sarah Chalke as Elliot Reid.

Who's Reportedly Not Returning? Recurring cast members Joel Kim Booster (Dr. Park) and X Mayo (Charge Nurse Raymond) are not expected to return. Andy Ridings (Wes) and Darcy Michael (Maintenance Guy) are not listed as returning, but those statuses could change.

Who's Reportedly Returning/Joining? Both Neil Flynn (The Janitor) and newcomer Rachel Bilson (Charlie) will be recurring. Ava Bunn (Sam Tosh) has been promoted to a series regular. Jacob Dudman (Asher Green), David Gridley (Blake Lewis), Layla Mohammadi (Amara Hadi), and Amanda Morrow (Dashana Trainor) will return as recurring. In addition, John C. McGinley (Perry Cox) and Judy Reyes (Carla Espinosa) will be back as recurring, with Christa Miller (Jordan Sullivan) returning as a guest star. Scott Foley's Sean Kelly will be back as a recurring character this season.

Keyla Monterroso Mejia (The Studio, Abbott Elementary) has joined as a recurring guest star. Mejia's Mimi is Turk's (Faison) new surgical nurse: a bit quirky with some sass, Mimi is a high-energy and loyal assisting hand for the surgeons. John Higgins (Please Don't Destroy, Saturday Night Live) has joined the cast in the recurring role of Grant, the new Chief Resident who is envisioned as a thorn in J.D.'s side, as he himself once was for Dr. Cox.

Bill Lawrence of Doozer Productions created the original series and serves as executive producer alongside Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer, also of Doozer Productions. Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke will star and executive produce. Aseem Batra serves as executive producer and showrunner; Randall Winston also executive produces. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

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