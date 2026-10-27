Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Scrubs

Scrubs S02E06 Images, Overview; S02E07-S02E08 Overviews Released

Check out what's ahead with ABC's Scrubs, with overviews and images for S02E06: "My Halloween," S02E07: "My Story" & S02E08: "My Emergency."

Article Summary Scrubs Season 2 Episode 6, "My Halloween," finds J.D. helping a former colleague with a difficult patient.

Elliot pushes for support for her new clinic in Scrubs S02E06, while Turk deals with growing family pains.

Scrubs S02E07, "My Story," has J.D. and Elliot reconnecting as the interns struggle with work-life balance.

In Scrubs S02E08, "My Emergency," a chaotic ER crisis shocks J.D., while Turk mentors Dashana personally.

As we inch closer to the season finale of ABC and EP/original series creator Bill Lawrence's Scrubs, we've got a look at what's ahead this week with S02E06: "My Halloween." J.D. (Zach Braff) looks to lend a colleague a hand with a difficult patient, Elliot (Sarah Chalke) works to make her dream of a clinic a reality, and Turk (Donald Faison) has some family matters to deal with. Along with an official overview and image gallery for Wednesday's episode, we've also got early looks at S02E07: "My Story" and S02E08: "My Emergency."

Scrubs Season 2: S02E06 – S02E08 Previews

Scrubs Season 2 Episode 6: "My Halloween" – This Halloween, J.D. helps a former colleague with a difficult patient, Elliot seeks support for her new clinic, and Turk faces his family's growing pains.

Scrubs Season 2 Episode 7: "My Story" – J.D. and Elliot reconnect while managing a difficult parenting conversation. Meanwhile, the interns grapple with work-life balance.

Scrubs Season 2 Episode 8: "My Emergency" – When an overflowing ER sparks chaos within the hospital, J.D. is surprised to learn the reason why. Meanwhile, Turk mentors Dashana in her personal life.

In Season 2, J.D., Turk, and Elliot have leveled up from interns to icons at Sacred Heart. Now, the respected doctors inspire the next generation while balancing the ups and downs of working in a hospital. Together with characters new and old, they are navigating this next chapter with laughter, heart, and some surprises along the way. The 30-minute revival comedy series stars Zach Braff as John "J.D." Dorian, Donald Faison as Christopher Turk, and Sarah Chalke as Elliot Reid.

Who's Reportedly Not Returning? Recurring cast members Joel Kim Booster (Dr. Park) and X Mayo (Charge Nurse Raymond) are not expected to return. Andy Ridings (Wes) and Darcy Michael (Maintenance Guy) are not listed as returning, but those statuses could change.

Who's Reportedly Returning/Joining? Both Neil Flynn (The Janitor) and newcomer Rachel Bilson (Charlie) will be recurring. Ava Bunn (Sam Tosh) has been promoted to a series regular. Jacob Dudman (Asher Green), David Gridley (Blake Lewis), Layla Mohammadi (Amara Hadi), and Amanda Morrow (Dashana Trainor) will return as recurring. In addition, John C. McGinley (Perry Cox) and Judy Reyes (Carla Espinosa) will be back as recurring, with Christa Miller (Jordan Sullivan) returning as a guest star. Scott Foley's Sean Kelly will be back as a recurring character this season.

Keyla Monterroso Mejia (The Studio, Abbott Elementary) has joined as a recurring guest star. Mejia's Mimi is Turk's (Faison) new surgical nurse: a bit quirky with some sass, Mimi is a high-energy and loyal assisting hand for the surgeons. John Higgins (Please Don't Destroy, Saturday Night Live) has joined the cast in the recurring role of Grant, the new Chief Resident who is envisioned as a thorn in J.D.'s side, as he himself once was for Dr. Cox.

Bill Lawrence of Doozer Productions created the original series and serves as executive producer alongside Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer, also of Doozer Productions. Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke will star and executive produce. Aseem Batra serves as executive producer and showrunner; Randall Winston also executive produces. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

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