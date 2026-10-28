Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Scrubs

Scrubs S02E06: "My Halloween" Preview: It's Trick or Treat Season

Check out our preview for tonight's episode of ABC's Scrubs, S02E06: "My Halloween," and for S02E07: "My Story" and S02E08: "My Emergency."

Article Summary Scrubs S02E06 “My Halloween” brings tricks, treats, costumes, and surprises to Sacred Heart on ABC tonight.

J.D. helps a former colleague with a difficult patient as Elliot fights to make her new clinic dream a reality.

Turk deals with family growing pains in “My Halloween,” adding emotional stakes to Scrubs’ spooky season fun.

Early previews for Scrubs S02E07 “My Story” and S02E08 “My Emergency” tease reconnecting, chaos, and balance.

J.D. (Zach Braff) looks to lend a colleague a hand with a difficult patient, Elliot (Sarah Chalke) works to make her dream of a clinic a reality, and Turk (Donald Faison) has some family matters to deal with. While that may seem like a regular episode of ABC and EP/original series creator Bill Lawrence's Scrubs, did we happen to mention that it's Halloween? That means we've tricks and treats and cool costumes in play – and probably a surprise or two along the way. Here's a preview for S02E06: "My Halloween," followed by early looks at S02E07: "My Story" and S02E08: "My Emergency."

Scrubs Season 2: S02E06 – S02E08 Previews

Scrubs Season 2 Episode 6: "My Halloween" – This Halloween, J.D. helps a former colleague with a difficult patient, Elliot seeks support for her new clinic, and Turk faces his family's growing pains.

BOO! Scrubs is all new (and so scary) tomorrow on ABC. Stream on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+! https://t.co/GIxMuhLJPT — Scrubs (@scrubsabc) October 27, 2026

Halloween in a hospital can be confusing, but we are totally here for it. Watch #Scrubs tonight at 8/7c on ABC. Stream on Hulu. https://t.co/BkDF1zLts5 — Scrubs (@scrubsabc) October 28, 2026

Cassie Simmons requested we keep this video short and sweet. #Scrubs https://t.co/r2RpCsMD9t — Scrubs (@scrubsabc) October 27, 2026

Scrubs Season 2 Episode 7: "My Story" – J.D. and Elliot reconnect while managing a difficult parenting conversation. Meanwhile, the interns grapple with work-life balance.

Scrubs Season 2 Episode 8: "My Emergency" – When an overflowing ER sparks chaos within the hospital, J.D. is surprised to learn the reason why. Meanwhile, Turk mentors Dashana in her personal life.

Bored to tears… right, definitely. 🫣 https://t.co/8ttpyjfZdj — Scrubs (@scrubsabc) October 23, 2026

In Season 2, J.D., Turk, and Elliot have leveled up from interns to icons at Sacred Heart. Now, the respected doctors inspire the next generation while balancing the ups and downs of working in a hospital. Together with characters new and old, they are navigating this next chapter with laughter, heart, and some surprises along the way. The 30-minute revival comedy series stars Zach Braff as John "J.D." Dorian, Donald Faison as Christopher Turk, and Sarah Chalke as Elliot Reid.

Who's Reportedly Not Returning? Recurring cast members Joel Kim Booster (Dr. Park) and X Mayo (Charge Nurse Raymond) are not expected to return. Andy Ridings (Wes) and Darcy Michael (Maintenance Guy) are not listed as returning, but those statuses could change.

Who's Reportedly Returning/Joining? Both Neil Flynn (The Janitor) and newcomer Rachel Bilson (Charlie) will be recurring. Ava Bunn (Sam Tosh) has been promoted to a series regular. Jacob Dudman (Asher Green), David Gridley (Blake Lewis), Layla Mohammadi (Amara Hadi), and Amanda Morrow (Dashana Trainor) will return as recurring. In addition, John C. McGinley (Perry Cox) and Judy Reyes (Carla Espinosa) will be back as recurring, with Christa Miller (Jordan Sullivan) returning as a guest star. Scott Foley's Sean Kelly will be back as a recurring character this season.

Keyla Monterroso Mejia (The Studio, Abbott Elementary) has joined as a recurring guest star. Mejia's Mimi is Turk's (Faison) new surgical nurse: a bit quirky with some sass, Mimi is a high-energy and loyal assisting hand for the surgeons. John Higgins (Please Don't Destroy, Saturday Night Live) has joined the cast in the recurring role of Grant, the new Chief Resident who is envisioned as a thorn in J.D.'s side, as he himself once was for Dr. Cox.

Bill Lawrence of Doozer Productions created the original series and serves as executive producer alongside Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer, also of Doozer Productions. Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke will star and executive produce. Aseem Batra serves as executive producer and showrunner; Randall Winston also executive produces. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

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