Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Scrubs

Scrubs S02E07: "My Story" Preview: J.D. & Elliot Reconnect & More

The interns try to find a work-life balance, while J.D. and Elliot reconnect in tonight's episode of ABC's Scrubs, S02E07: "My Story."

While the interns continue trying to find the work-life balance that won't end up driving them into comas, J.D. (Zach Braff) and Elliot (Sarah Chalke) show us firsthand just how complicated that can be in tonight's episode of ABC and EP/original series creator Bill Lawrence's Scrubs, S02E07: "My Story." After checking out the official overview, image gallery, and sneak peek at tonight's episode, get a quick look at what S02E08: "My Emergency" has to offer with a look at the official overview.

Scrubs Season 2: S02E07 & S02E08 Previews

Scrubs Season 2 Episode 7: "My Story" – J.D. and Elliot reconnect while managing a difficult parenting conversation. Meanwhile, the interns grapple with work-life balance. Written by Aseem Batra and Mariam Girgis.

One of the funniest episodes coming to you Wednesday on ABC. Don't miss it! https://t.co/4YJe3Fxmzv — Scrubs (@scrubsabc) November 2, 2026

Crying til we laugh, laughing til we cry. Scrubs is all new tonight. https://t.co/eNLNdLCDq1 — Scrubs (@scrubsabc) November 4, 2026

Scrubs Season 2 Episode 8: "My Emergency" – When an overflowing ER sparks chaos within the hospital, J.D. is surprised to learn the reason why. Meanwhile, Turk mentors Dashana in her personal life. Written by Christopher Eddins and Brianna Porter.

The bird really locked in. #Scrubs Watch all bloopers on Hulu Extras. https://t.co/EfeYFB6dGi — Scrubs (@scrubsabc) November 3, 2026

In Season 2, J.D., Turk, and Elliot have leveled up from interns to icons at Sacred Heart. Now, the respected doctors inspire the next generation while balancing the ups and downs of working in a hospital. Together with characters new and old, they are navigating this next chapter with laughter, heart, and some surprises along the way. The 30-minute revival comedy series stars Zach Braff as John "J.D." Dorian, Donald Faison as Christopher Turk, and Sarah Chalke as Elliot Reid.

Who's Reportedly Not Returning? Recurring cast members Joel Kim Booster (Dr. Park) and X Mayo (Charge Nurse Raymond) are not expected to return. Andy Ridings (Wes) and Darcy Michael (Maintenance Guy) are not listed as returning, but those statuses could change.

Who's Reportedly Returning/Joining? Both Neil Flynn (The Janitor) and newcomer Rachel Bilson (Charlie) will be recurring. Ava Bunn (Sam Tosh) has been promoted to a series regular. Jacob Dudman (Asher Green), David Gridley (Blake Lewis), Layla Mohammadi (Amara Hadi), and Amanda Morrow (Dashana Trainor) will return as recurring. In addition, John C. McGinley (Perry Cox) and Judy Reyes (Carla Espinosa) will be back as recurring, with Christa Miller (Jordan Sullivan) returning as a guest star. Scott Foley's Sean Kelly will be back as a recurring character this season.

Keyla Monterroso Mejia (The Studio, Abbott Elementary) has joined as a recurring guest star. Mejia's Mimi is Turk's (Faison) new surgical nurse: a bit quirky with some sass, Mimi is a high-energy and loyal assisting hand for the surgeons. John Higgins (Please Don't Destroy, Saturday Night Live) has joined the cast in the recurring role of Grant, the new Chief Resident who is envisioned as a thorn in J.D.'s side, as he himself once was for Dr. Cox.

Bill Lawrence of Doozer Productions created the original series and serves as executive producer alongside Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer, also of Doozer Productions. Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke will star and executive produce. Aseem Batra serves as executive producer and showrunner; Randall Winston also executive produces. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

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