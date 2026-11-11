Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Scrubs

Scrubs S02E08 Set to Introduce Ed Quinn's Dr. Jax to Sacred Heart

ABC's Scrubs S02E08 introduces Ed Quinn's Dr. Jax to bring a Grey's Anatomy vibe as a jealous J.D. looks on for the season's final episodes.

It seems like Scrubs is going to bring out the big guns, and he may be wooing Dr. Elliot Reid (Sarah Chalke) in the form of the medical sitcom's latest recurring guest star, Ed Quinn's Dr. Jax, Sacred Heart's Emergency Room doctor. In the promo, J.D. (Zach Braff) asks Turk (Donald Faison), "What could she possibly see in him?" before Jax beefcakes it up by doing a pec twitch. As J.D. counters with, "Please! Anybody can do that," as he attempts one, it goes as badly as you can expect since he's far from the Adonis that Jax is, meekly asking, "Are mine bouncing?" as he just moves his shoulders in a feeble attempt.

Scrubs Welcomes Ed Quinn's Dr. Jax into Sacred Heart

The Oval star introduced himself in the series' Instagram, "Hey there. I'm Ed Quinn, and I'm really excited to announce that I'm joining 'Scrubs' for the last three episodes of the season. This really, really incredible, funny reboot. I play Dr. Jax. I'm basically holding on for dear life, because this is a well-oiled machine. It is a comedy typhoon, and the new [points to self] guys always gotta sort of keep up, so, hopefully, I keep up [fingers crossed]." The clip shows a scene between Jax and John Higgins' chief resident, Grant Summers, as Summers tries to clarify whether Jax is his first or last name. So far, the dating pool for J.D. and Elliot has been plentiful, with Rachel Bilson's Charlie winning him over in the season one finale, and Elliot's ex Sean (Scott Foley) returning before the two end up hooking up themselves since life as a doctor requires an abundance of patience neither possesses in the episode "My Story."

Scrubs, which also stars Donald Faison, Ava Bunn, Michael James Scott, Judy Reyes, David Gridley, Layla Mohammadi, Amanda Morrow, Jacob Dudman, and Vanessa Bayer, airs Wednesdays on ABC.

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