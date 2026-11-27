Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Scrubs

Scrubs S02E09: My Worthless Peon & S02E10: My Wonderful Life Previews

Here's what's ahead with Scrubs Season 2, with overviews for Dec. 2nd's S02E09: "My Worthless Peon" & Dec. 9th's S02E10: "My Wonderful Life."

Article Summary Scrubs returns to ABC on December 2 with “My Worthless Peon,” as J.D. welcomes back a familiar face and Turk gets a hard basketball reality check.

Scrubs follows on December 9 with “My Wonderful Life,” pairing J.D. and Dr. Cox on a tricky Christmas case while Elliot handles ER chaos.

Scrubs Season 2 keeps Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke front and center, with John C. McGinley, Judy Reyes, and Neil Flynn returning.

Scrubs Season 2 also adds Keyla Monterroso Mejia and John Higgins, while Joel Kim Booster and X Mayo are not expected back.

ABC and EP/original series creator Bill Lawrence's Scrubs may have scrubbed out this week, but J.D. (Zach Braff), Elliot (Sarah Chalke), Turk (Donald Faison), and the gang will be back next week – and we have an early look at what's to come. In December 2nd's S02E09: "My Worthless Peon," a familiar face returns to the hospital, Elliot tries getting her stress levels under control, and Turk gets a reality check on the basketball court. And in December 9th's S02E10: "My Wonderful Life," J.D. and Dr. Cox (John C. McGinley) team up to tackle a complicated case, while Elliot deals with a holiday season overflow in the ER.

Scrubs S02E09: "My Worthless Peon" & S02E10: "My Wonderful Life"

Scrubs Season 2 Episode 9: "My Worthless Peon" – J.D. welcomes a familiar face back to the hospital, while Elliot tries to manage her stress. Meanwhile, Turk hits the basketball court with Blake, only to find his age is catching up with him.

Scrubs Season 2 Episode 10: "My Wonderful Life" – Over Christmas, J.D. and Dr. Cox work together on a tricky case. Meanwhile, Elliot manages an ER overflowing with patients and a surprising amount of holiday cheer.

Yeah, this was exactly how they do it in the Bay Area. #Scrubs https://t.co/ngKtFO2b1b — Scrubs (@scrubsabc) November 27, 2026

In Season 2, J.D., Turk, and Elliot have leveled up from interns to icons at Sacred Heart. Now, the respected doctors inspire the next generation while balancing the ups and downs of working in a hospital. Together with characters new and old, they are navigating this next chapter with laughter, heart, and some surprises along the way. The 30-minute revival comedy series stars Zach Braff as John "J.D." Dorian, Donald Faison as Christopher Turk, and Sarah Chalke as Elliot Reid.

Who's Not Returning? Recurring cast members Joel Kim Booster (Dr. Park) and X Mayo (Charge Nurse Raymond) are not expected to return. Andy Ridings (Wes) and Darcy Michael (Maintenance Guy) are not listed as returning, but those statuses could change.

Who's Returning/Joining? Both Neil Flynn (The Janitor) and newcomer Rachel Bilson (Charlie) will be recurring. Ava Bunn (Sam Tosh) has been promoted to a series regular. Jacob Dudman (Asher Green), David Gridley (Blake Lewis), Layla Mohammadi (Amara Hadi), and Amanda Morrow (Dashana Trainor) will return as recurring. In addition, John C. McGinley (Perry Cox) and Judy Reyes (Carla Espinosa) will be back as recurring, with Christa Miller (Jordan Sullivan) returning as a guest star. Scott Foley's Sean Kelly will be back as a recurring character this season.

Keyla Monterroso Mejia (The Studio, Abbott Elementary) has joined as a recurring guest star. Mejia's Mimi is Turk's (Faison) new surgical nurse: a bit quirky with some sass, Mimi is a high-energy and loyal assisting hand for the surgeons. John Higgins (Please Don't Destroy, Saturday Night Live) has joined the cast in the recurring role of Grant, the new Chief Resident who is envisioned as a thorn in J.D.'s side, as he himself once was for Dr. Cox.

mhmm, mhmm, mhmm, we love bloopers! Stream #Scrubs on Hulu. https://t.co/ShqfKaOSHh — Scrubs (@scrubsabc) November 24, 2026

Bill Lawrence of Doozer Productions created the original series and serves as executive producer alongside Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer, also of Doozer Productions. Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke will star and executive produce. Aseem Batra serves as executive producer and showrunner; Randall Winston also executive produces. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

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