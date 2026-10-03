Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Scrubs

Scrubs: Sacred Heart Go-Goes Power Rangers for Inspired Fantasy Scene

Scrubs Season 2 taps the Power Rangers as the inspiration for J.D.'s "doctoring time" fantasy with Carla, Turk, J.D., Elliot, and "The Todd."

Article Summary Scrubs season 2 turns J.D.’s fantasy into a Mighty Morphin Power Rangers homage during Dr. Cox’s illness mystery.

J.D., Turk, Elliot, Carla, and The Todd suit up as Sacred Heart Rangers in one of Scrubs’ wildest comedy sequences.

The new Scrubs video expands the gag with video game-style character intros, stats, and powers for every Ranger.

From “It’s doctoring time!” to exaggerated poses, Scrubs leans hard into nostalgia for a hilariously cringey payoff.

You must wonder what could have been with Scrubs had social media become the sensation it is now, back when it premiered in 2001. Now, the medical sitcom is taking full advantage, adding to its existing fantasy bits as the season 2 premiere episode "My First Time in a While" tapped Mighty Morphin Power Rangers as inspiration for J.D.'s (Zach Braff) medical team to help his mentor, Dr. Cox (John C. McGinley), get to the bottom of his illness, searching for inspiration from his childhood heroes growing up. On top of their character introductions, and as much as their 50+-year-old bodies will allow them to do with their poses, it might be either the most awesome thing ever or the most cringy, depending on your sense of humor. We have J.D. as the red ranger, Turk (Donald Faison) as the black ranger, Elliot (Sarah Chalke) as the pink ranger, Carla (Judy Reyes) as the yellow ranger, and The Todd (Robert Maschio) as the green ranger, but the series added stats that weren't there in the episode.

Scrubs Stars Show Off Their Sacred Heart Power Rangers Skills

The episode sets up the sequence with J.D. saying, "It's doctoring time!" The new video reframes that and starts by asking the viewer to "choose your character" in a video game setting, with J.D. announcing himself as "Chief of Medicine" with low strength, below-average agility, and his comedy maxed out, with his special power of daydreaming. Turk is "Chief of Surgery" with max strength, similar agility, and average comedy with the special power of clever comebacks. Elliot is "not chief of anything but strong female doctor who's achieved a lot" with below-average strength, low agility, and average comedy with the special power of cold hands. Carla's "Legendary Nurse" has max strength, average agility and comedy with the special power of sage advice. The Todd's "Harmless Pervert" had average strength and comedy, max agility, with the special power of banana hammock. As for how it ranks among other fantasies in the revival, it's certainly the most distinctive and perhaps the most memorable involving the ensemble in recent memory. In season 1, we've had J.D. imagining himself as James Bond, he and Turk imagining having Star Wars's Chewbacca as a roommate before he popcorns the duo up on a trampoline through his neighbor's floor, Carla running down the hallway on fire from her hot flashes, and an intergender pro-wrestling match between J.D. and Elliot. Scrubs airs Wednesdays on ABC.

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