Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Scrubs

Scrubs: Sarah Chalke on JD & Elliot's Future & THAT Fantasy Sequence

Scrubs star Sarah Chalke breaks down her reaction to J.D.'s fantasy sequence and discusses where things stand with J.D. and Elliot.

Article Summary Scrubs star Sarah Chalke breaks down J.D.’s emotional fantasy in “My Story” and why the episode’s twist hits so hard.

The episode finally reveals more about J.D. and Elliot’s divorce, tying it to his distance after leaving Sacred Heart.

Sarah Chalke says Scrubs smartly shows both sides, with Elliot feeling shut out and J.D. believing he was helping.

J.D. chooses not to reopen old wounds, leaving Scrubs fans wondering if an Elliot reunion could still happen later.

While J.D. (Zach Braff) and his fantasies are often played to comedic effect on the medical sitcom Scrubs, there are rare instances where it can be played for seriousness, like in the latest episode "My Story," which has been the most direct way the series tackled his relationship with Elliot (Sarah Chalke) and why their marriage didn't work out, while also finally introducing their son, Ollie (Kellan Tetlow). The episode has divorced parents, leading to having to deal with their son discovering love, which tends to be a controversial topic at his young age at school. As Ollie asks his father if he can hang out with them for a movie, J.D. reluctantly refuses, citing his commitments at work at Sacred Heart, thereby emotionally isolating himself from the family as he tries to reestablish himself by dating hospital administrator Cassie (Stephanie Koenig). Chalke spoke to Deadline on that rekindling tease. The following contains spoilers.

Scrubs Star Sarah Chalke on Diving More into J.D. and Elliot's Divorce and Possible Rekindling

As J.D. helps a dementia patient temporarily regain her faculties from her delusion that she's up in the air when she's actually just lying on her bed, he plays one of her favorite songs that reminds her of her deceased husband, which triggers a sequence of events that sees him inviting Elliot to dinner as the two share happy memories and go over why Elliot divorced him due to J.D. growing emotionally distant since he left Sacred Heart in season 8 (possibly ignoring the continuity of season 9 with his half-season return) to start his own practice before returning for the revival to become Chief of Medicine. The sequence ends with J.D. and Elliot kissing and J.D. finally staying for movie night with her and Ollie before it's revealed to be a fantasy and he's still at the patient's bedside, echoing the 1998 rom-com Sliding Doors of where a key decision can completely change one's life.

"I thought this was the most brilliant way in; I love episodes like this, they're my favorite ones of Scrubs where you have a misdirect and think you're getting one thing and then you get this curveball at the end," Chalke said. "I thought this way in of J.D. having the dementia patient and then having her up on the ceiling, he goes to join her on the ceiling to comfort her and then goes into his own fantasy, I thought it was such a cool way for us to end up finding out more about their relationship and what went wrong and what went right."

Chalke also addressed how the series initially teased the reasons behind the divorce in the previous season, "We really haven't gotten into it," she said. "We got a taste of it in the revival Season 1 in Episode 3 where they're in the bathroom together, Elliot is crying, and they're like, I don't know how to do this, who are we actually going to be to each other in this new life where we're working together and co-parenting?" At the end of the episode, rather than spare the possibility of another gut-wrenching breakup, J.D. will still be there for Elliot and Ollie, but remain at arm's length emotionally. Whether that takes the form of reconciliation, as Cox (John C. McGinley) and Jordan (Christa Miller) have, but never remarrying, remains to be seen.

"Now we find out that J.D. actually was just trying to do the right thing and thought he was doing the right thing for their marriage and for their relationship and for their family to go out and become a concierge doctor, and in doing so lost all of himself and who he felt like who he was, and wasn't open to talking about it with Elliot," Chalke said. "She felt like, okay, you shut me out, and that was the gap. I loved that the writers had Elliot say, I could have been there for you; this is what I promised you; I could have done this; it could have been different. I liked it because I feel like you really see both sides. You understand these are two human beings that were just doing their best, and I thought it was such a cool twist to have J.D. say, 'I can't fully be myself without you,' and then make the decision for Elliot not to tell her, like actually for her. I thought that was beautiful to say: I can't do this to her; we don't know if it'll work out. I can't risk hurting her again."

For more, including Chalke breaking down her relief on how it turned out and how the fantasy sequence was shot, you can check out the rest of the interview. Scrubs, which also stars Donald Faison, Ava Bunn, Michael James Scott, Judy Reyes, Amanda Morrow, David Gridley, Layla Mohammadi, Jacob Dudman, Vanessa Bayer, and John Higgins, airs Wednesdays on ABC.

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