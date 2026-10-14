Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Scrubs

Scrubs Season 2 Episode 4: "My Chief" Preview: J.D.'s Big Dilemma

J.D. has a Turk-related dilemma to deal with in tonight's episode of ABC's Scrubs. Here's our updated preview for S02E04: "My Chief."

Article Summary Scrubs Season 2 Episode 4, "My Chief," puts J.D. in a tough spot after he uncovers Turk’s costly mistake.

The Scrubs preview teases Elliot stepping up at Sacred Heart by taking charge of a new hospital initiative.

Get a look at the official Scrubs Season 2 Episode 4 overview, gallery, and sneak peek ahead of tonight’s episode.

The preview also sets up Scrubs Episodes 5 and 6, with Turk’s birthday plans and a Halloween challenge ahead.

We're back with our weekly preview of ABC and EP/original series creator Bill Lawrence's Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke-starring Scrubs Season 2. Tonight, S02E04: "My Chief" sees J.D. (Braff) stressing how to address a costly mistake made by Turk (Faison), while dealing with two generations of trouble (that's a ten-ton hint). After checking out the official overview, image gallery, and sneak peek, see what's in store for S02E05: "My Best Friend's Birthday" and S02E06: "My Halloween."

Scrubs Season 2: S02E04 – S02E06 Previews

Scrubs Season 2 Episode 4: "My Chief" – After uncovering a costly mistake made by Turk, J.D. must decide whether to report him or let it slide. Meanwhile, Elliot grows her responsibilities at Sacred Heart by leading a new initiative.

@official_scrubs Well well well, look who we have here. New episode of #Scrubs at 8/7c on ABC. Stream on Hulu. ♬ original sound – Scrubs

Scrubs Season 2 Episode 5: "My Best Friend's Birthday" – Turk is determined to have a fun birthday with J.D. and Elliot. Meanwhile, the interns are challenged during the night shift.

Scrubs Season 2 Episode 6: "My Halloween" – This Halloween, J.D. helps a former colleague with a difficult patient, Elliot seeks support for her new clinic and Turk faces his family's growing pains.

@official_scrubs Oscar, how could you?! Stream #Scrubs on Hulu now and watch a new episode this Wednesday on ABC. ♬ original sound – Scrubs

In Season 2, J.D., Turk, and Elliot have leveled up from interns to icons at Sacred Heart. Now, the respected doctors inspire the next generation while balancing the ups and downs of working in a hospital. Together with characters new and old, they are navigating this next chapter with laughter, heart, and some surprises along the way. The 30-minute revival comedy series stars Zach Braff as John "J.D." Dorian, Donald Faison as Christopher Turk, and Sarah Chalke as Elliot Reid.

Who's Reportedly Not Returning? Recurring cast members Joel Kim Booster (Dr. Park) and X Mayo (Charge Nurse Raymond) are not expected to return. Andy Ridings (Wes) and Darcy Michael (Maintenance Guy) are not listed as returning, but those statuses could change.

Who's Reportedly Returning/Joining? Both Neil Flynn (The Janitor) and newcomer Rachel Bilson (Charlie) will be recurring. Ava Bunn (Sam Tosh) has been promoted to a series regular. Jacob Dudman (Asher Green), David Gridley (Blake Lewis), Layla Mohammadi (Amara Hadi), and Amanda Morrow (Dashana Trainor) will return as recurring. In addition, John C. McGinley (Perry Cox) and Judy Reyes (Carla Espinosa) will be back as recurring, with Christa Miller (Jordan Sullivan) returning as a guest star. Scott Foley's Sean Kelly will be back as a recurring character this season.

Keyla Monterroso Mejia (The Studio, Abbott Elementary) has joined as a recurring guest star. Mejia's Mimi is Turk's (Faison) new surgical nurse: a bit quirky with some sass, Mimi is a high-energy and loyal assisting hand for the surgeons. John Higgins (Please Don't Destroy, Saturday Night Live) has joined the cast in the recurring role of Grant, the new Chief Resident who is envisioned as a thorn in J.D.'s side, as he himself once was for Dr. Cox.

@official_scrubs We "sea" the start of something beautiful here. 😉 Stream #Scrubs on Hulu and watch Wednesdays on ABC. ♬ original sound – Scrubs

Bill Lawrence of Doozer Productions created the original series and serves as executive producer alongside Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer, also of Doozer Productions. Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke will star and executive produce. Aseem Batra serves as executive producer and showrunner; Randall Winston also executive produces. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

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