Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: Scrubs

Scrubs Season 2 Filming Underway: "Your Parents Are Back to Work"

Zach Braff shared a look from the first day of filming on ABC's Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke-starring Scrubs Season 2.

Article Summary Scrubs Season 2 is officially filming, with Zach Braff marking Day 1 and teasing that “your parents are back to work.”

Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke are back, fueling excitement for more JD, Turk, and Elliot at Sacred Heart.

The Scrubs revival earned Season 2 by blending fan-favorite comedy with fresh characters and timely healthcare stories.

There’s growing hope Scrubs Season 2 will bring back more original cast members, including Judy Reyes and John C. McGinley.

Less than three months after the news hit that EP and original series creator Bill Lawrence's Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke-starring Scrubs would be back for a second season, we've got some good news to pass along. On Friday, Braff took to Instagram to share a look at himself, Faison, and Chalke behind the scenes, along with the caption: "Season 2: Day 1.

Your parents are back to work." Of course, a new season brings a ton of hope that we get to see more of Judy Reyes, John C. McGinley, Christa Miller, Neil Flynn, and possibly some others from the original cast (and maybe even Season 9/"Med School"). Of course, one of the main reasons why the series was given a Season 2 green light was its ability to introduce some truly interesting new characters into the mix, and that was definitely mission accomplished. In addition, it didn't shy away from some of the very real issues health care is facing these days, adding depth and meaning alongside the humor.

JD and Turk scrub in together for the first time in a long time: Medicine has changed; interns have changed; but their bromance has stood the test of time. Characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart, and some surprises along the way. The 30-minute revival comedy series stars Zach Braff as John "J.D." Dorian, Donald Faison as Christopher Turk, and Sarah Chalke as Elliot Reid. Original cast Judy Reyes and John C. McGinley will guest-star as Carla and Dr. Perry Cox, respectively.

Bill Lawrence of Doozer Productions created the original series and serves as executive producer alongside Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer, also of Doozer Productions. Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke will star and executive produce. Aseem Batra serves as executive producer and showrunner; Randall Winston also executive produces. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Just what the doctor ordered: Scrubs will be back for another season 💙 pic.twitter.com/fe3UqFhq4H — Scrubs (@scrubsabc) April 30, 2026 Show Full Tweet

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