Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Scrubs

Scrubs Season 2: Here's Our Updated S02E08: "My Emergency" Preview

If J.D. (Zach Braff) thinks things are complicated between him and Elliot (Sarah Chalke) now, just wait until he meets Ed Quinn's Dr. Jax in tonight's episode of ABC's Scrubs, S02E08: "My Emergency."

Article Summary Scrubs Season 2 Episode 8, "My Emergency," sends Sacred Heart into chaos when an overflowing ER catches J.D. off guard.

J.D. and Elliot’s already complicated dynamic gets a new twist with the arrival of Ed Quinn’s confident Dr. Jax.

Turk takes Dashana under his wing in Scrubs S02E08, offering personal advice as hospital tensions rise tonight.

Get the official Scrubs "My Emergency" overview plus the latest trailer and teasers ahead of ABC’s new episode.

If J.D. (Zach Braff) thinks things are complicated between him and Elliot (Sarah Chalke) heading into ABC and EP/original series creator Bill Lawrence's Scrubs S02E08: "My Emergency," just wait until he meets Ed Quinn's Dr. Jax. Meanwhile, Turk (Donald Faison) hopes to offer some sage personal advice in tonight's episode. Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and more:

Scrubs Season 2: S02E08: "My Emergency" Preview

Scrubs Season 2 Episode 8: "My Emergency" – When an overflowing ER sparks chaos within the hospital, J.D. is surprised to learn the reason why. Meanwhile, Turk mentors Dashana in her personal life. Written by Christopher Eddins and Brianna Porter.

We're totally seeing a bit of bounce there, JD. Watch a new episode of #Scrubs tomorrow at 8/7c on ABC. Stream on Hulu. https://t.co/gFPYPpbNZz — Scrubs (@scrubsabc) November 10, 2026

Say hello to Jax. He's bringing the big guns 💪 #Scrubs https://t.co/23H53XkUAv — Scrubs (@scrubsabc) November 10, 2026

Paging Dr. Hot Chocolate. New episode of #Scrubs Tonight at 8/7c on ABC. Stream on Hulu. https://t.co/OrrwwYBIKY — Scrubs (@scrubsabc) November 11, 2026

In Season 2, J.D., Turk, and Elliot have leveled up from interns to icons at Sacred Heart. Now, the respected doctors inspire the next generation while balancing the ups and downs of working in a hospital. Together with characters new and old, they are navigating this next chapter with laughter, heart, and some surprises along the way. The 30-minute revival comedy series stars Zach Braff as John "J.D." Dorian, Donald Faison as Christopher Turk, and Sarah Chalke as Elliot Reid.

Who's Reportedly Not Returning? Recurring cast members Joel Kim Booster (Dr. Park) and X Mayo (Charge Nurse Raymond) are not expected to return. Andy Ridings (Wes) and Darcy Michael (Maintenance Guy) are not listed as returning, but those statuses could change.

Who's Reportedly Returning/Joining? Both Neil Flynn (The Janitor) and newcomer Rachel Bilson (Charlie) will be recurring. Ava Bunn (Sam Tosh) has been promoted to a series regular. Jacob Dudman (Asher Green), David Gridley (Blake Lewis), Layla Mohammadi (Amara Hadi), and Amanda Morrow (Dashana Trainor) will return as recurring. In addition, John C. McGinley (Perry Cox) and Judy Reyes (Carla Espinosa) will be back as recurring, with Christa Miller (Jordan Sullivan) returning as a guest star. Scott Foley's Sean Kelly will be back as a recurring character this season.

Keyla Monterroso Mejia (The Studio, Abbott Elementary) has joined as a recurring guest star. Mejia's Mimi is Turk's (Faison) new surgical nurse: a bit quirky with some sass, Mimi is a high-energy and loyal assisting hand for the surgeons. John Higgins (Please Don't Destroy, Saturday Night Live) has joined the cast in the recurring role of Grant, the new Chief Resident who is envisioned as a thorn in J.D.'s side, as he himself once was for Dr. Cox.

Bill Lawrence of Doozer Productions created the original series and serves as executive producer alongside Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer, also of Doozer Productions. Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke will star and executive produce. Aseem Batra serves as executive producer and showrunner; Randall Winston also executive produces. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

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