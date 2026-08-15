Posted in: ABC, Conventions, D23, Events, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: Scrubs

Scrubs Season 2 Teaser: Scott Foley's Sean Kelly Returns & Much More

Here's a look at ABC's Zach Braff, Donald Faison & Sarah Chalke-starring Scrubs Season 2, including the return of Scott Foley's Sean Kelly.

Article Summary Scrubs Season 2 teaser offers a first look at ABC’s revival as D23 reveals fresh story details and returning favorites.

Scott Foley’s Sean Kelly returns in Scrubs Season 2, setting up a Sean and Elliot reunion and more Elliot neurosis.

Zach Braff says J.D. and Rachel Bilson’s Charlie heat up, while the four-way dynamic promises big laughs this season.

D23 also revealed a new cameo, Sasha the scooter’s return, and key Scrubs Season 2 cast updates on who’s in and out.

It turns out Scott Foley wasn't just at Disney's D23: The Ultimate Fan Event to moderate ABC's panel for EP and original series creator Bill Lawrence's Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke-starring Scrubs. With Braff, Faison, Chalke, and showrunner Aseem Batra on hand, the conversation turned to what fans can expect from J.D. (Braff) and Elliot (Chalke) on the separate relationship front, with Braff announcing that Foley's character, Sean Kelly, will be back as a recurring character this season. While J.D. attempts to make things work with Charlie (Rachel Bilson), Sean and Elliot will look to rekindle things between them. "Scott Foley's back to be love interest for Sarah, and Rachel has been mine; the dynamic with us all together is just hilarious, and we're having so much fun," Braff shared. "The writers were like, how do we bring back Elliot's neurosis, and they thought that Scott would be a good way to do that," Chalke added. To help celebrate the news, a Season 2 first-look teaser was also released, and we have that waiting for you above.

Here's a look at just some of what was gone over during today's D23 panel, including new updates on cast additions and more:

Sarah Chalke is talking about Elliot's neurosis and a moment she has in Season 2 when Zach Braff chimes in to reveal Scott Foley's return as Sean Kelly More details here: https://t.co/KYVNyCE5L5 pic.twitter.com/H7d4fjCuyT — Deadline (@DEADLINE) August 15, 2026 Show Full Tweet

Revealed at #D23: A new cameo and the infamous Sasha (J.D.'s motor scooter) are coming in 'Scrubs' Season 2 pic.twitter.com/zYGmBI0koV — Deadline (@DEADLINE) August 15, 2026 Show Full Tweet

Scrubs Season 2: Who's Reportedly Not Returning? Recurring cast members Joel Kim Booster (Dr. Park) and X Mayo (Charge Nurse Raymond) are not expected to return. Andy Ridings (Wes) and Darcy Michael (Maintenance Guy) are not listed as returning, but those statuses could change.

Scrubs Season 2: Who's Reportedly Returning/Joining? Both Neil Flynn (The Janitor) and newcomer Rachel Bilson (Charlie) will be recurring. Ava Bunn (Sam Tosh) has been promoted to a series regular. Jacob Dudman (Asher Green), David Gridley (Blake Lewis), Layla Mohammadi (Amara Hadi), and Amanda Morrow (Dashana Trainor) will return as recurring. In addition, John C. McGinley (Perry Cox) and Judy Reyes (Carla Espinosa) will be back as recurring, with Christa Miller (Jordan Sullivan) returning as a guest star. Keyla Monterroso Mejia (The Studio, Abbott Elementary) has joined as a recurring guest star. Mejia's Mimi is Turk's (Faison) new surgical nurse: a bit quirky with some sass, Mimi is a high-energy and loyal assisting hand for the surgeons.

Also, the question remains unanswered as to whether Ken Jenkins will return as Dr. Bob Kelso, a role he played for all nine seasons of the original show's run.

In Season 2, J.D., Turk, and Elliot have leveled up from interns to icons at Sacred Heart. Now, the respected doctors inspire the next generation while balancing the ups and downs of working in a hospital. Together with characters new and old, they are navigating this next chapter with laughter, heart, and some surprises along the way. The 30-minute revival comedy series stars Zach Braff as John "J.D." Dorian, Donald Faison as Christopher Turk, and Sarah Chalke as Elliot Reid.

Bill Lawrence of Doozer Productions created the original series and serves as executive producer alongside Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer, also of Doozer Productions. Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke will star and executive produce. Aseem Batra serves as executive producer and showrunner; Randall Winston also executive produces. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Just what the doctor ordered: Scrubs will be back for another season 💙 pic.twitter.com/fe3UqFhq4H — Scrubs (@scrubsabc) April 30, 2026 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!