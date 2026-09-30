Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Scrubs

Scrubs Season 2: Zach Braff Teases Meeting J.D. & Elliot's Son, Ollie

Zach Braff (Clean Hands) spoke with Bleeding Cool about J.D. and Elliot as parents, and getting to meet their son during the second season.

Article Summary Scrubs season 2 will finally introduce Ollie, the son of J.D. and Elliot, as Zach Braff teases a key family episode.

Braff says Bill Lawrence wants Scrubs to stay a workplace comedy, keeping the focus on Sacred Heart over kid-heavy plots.

Season 2 will further explore J.D. and Elliot as divorced co-parents, building on their shared custody dynamic in the revival.

The Scrubs revival continues J.D.’s journey from doctor to Chief of Medicine while balancing fatherhood and hospital life.

If there was one strength Scrubs had during its original run on NBC and ABC from 2001 to 2010, it was the robust ensemble cast that comprised the staff of Sacred Heart Hospital, and the built-in advantage in the pre-streaming era was 20+ episode seasons until the WGA strike-shortened season 7, which cut the number to 11; season 8 went back up to 19, and then the 9th and final season had 13. The earlier season episodes provided that opportunity to not tell more of the supporting cast's stories on top of expanding on the core characters, but we had several guest stars who ended up playing family members. In Zach Braff's case, as Dr. John "J.D." Dorian, the late John Ritter played his womanizing father, Sam Dorian, and Tom Cavanagh played his bartending older brother, Dan Dorian. As we got to know J.D., he also has two kids: the first is Sam, with Dr. Kim Briggs (Elizabeth Banks), and the other, Ollie, with Dr. Elliot Reid (Sarah Chalke). Things have changed with the streaming era; it's becoming more the standard that shows have to operate in seasons with around 10 or so episodes; in the case of revival season 1, it was 9, and in season 2, it's 10.

While we see Elliot pregnant in season 9, the story continues in the revival as time passes, revealing that J.D. and Elliot's happy ending wasn't to be: they divorced but are raising Ollie together. As they had an understanding, things got complicated when J.D. found his way back to Sacred Heart; the two eventually worked out their issues after he accepted his job, taking over for his mentor, Dr. Perry Cox (John C. McGinley), as Chief of Medicine. We caught glimpses of J.D. trying to be a father in season 1, trying and failing to build Ollie's crib, and we also saw Turk (Donald Faison) and Carla's (Judy Reyes) four daughters briefly in the revival premiere. While promoting his upcoming drama in Vertical's Clean Hands, Braff spoke to Bleeding Cool about how much of a parent J.D. we will see in season two, and why creator Bill Lawrence went the way he did on the family front.

Scrubs Star Zach Braff on How Season 2 Will Present J.D. and Elliot as Parents and Introduce Ollie

Bleeding Cool: Zach, as much as I liked seeing you and Esther [McGregor] develop that father-daughter relationship as Kevin and Brooke (in 'Clean Hands'), I was curious regarding 'Scrubs,' if we'll see more of a dynamic exploring J.D. and Elliot as parents for this upcoming season, and will we see more of Sam and/or Ollie?

Braff: Yeah, you do see Ollie, and I think it's a Bill Lawrence mandate a bit that he wants the show to be mostly about a workplace comedy. He doesn't want it…there are so many kids now, and if you look at the lore of the canon of 'Scrubs,' he just doesn't really… he's not really lit up by the idea of going down the wormhole of full-on kids all over the show. I think he likes that it's primarily a workplace comedy, but yes, we just shot an episode where you finally meet the kid who Elliot and J.D. are having joint custody of, who's Ollie.

Scrubs, which also stars Ava Bunn, Vanessa Bayer, Jacob Dudman, David Gridley, Layla Mohammadi, Amanda Morrow, Michael James Scott, John Higgins, Rachel Bilson, Scott Foley, and Tamera Mowry-Housley, premieres its first two episodes on September 30th, with new episodes on Wednesdays on ABC. Clean Hands, which also stars Abigail Spencer, Holt McCallany, and Lucas Till, comes to select theaters and on demand on October 16.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!