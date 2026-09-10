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Scrubs Set for 2-Episode Return: New Season 2 Teaser, Poster Released

Returning on September 30th, here's a new teaser and poster for ABC's Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke-starring Scrubs Season 2.

Article Summary Scrubs Season 2 returns to ABC on September 30 with a two-episode premiere, plus a new teaser packed with story clues.

The latest Scrubs teaser hints at upcoming cases and character arcs as J.D., Turk, and Elliot head into a bigger season.

Returning Scrubs players include Neil Flynn, John C. McGinley, Judy Reyes, Scott Foley, and recurring newcomer Rachel Bilson.

Scrubs Season 2 also adds Keyla Monterroso Mejia and John Higgins, while Joel Kim Booster and X Mayo are not expected back.

With less than three weeks to go until EP and original series creator Bill Lawrence's Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke-starring Scrubs returns for its second season on Wednesday, September 30th, ABC has a special treat for fans. Along with new key art, we've got another teaser – but this one is dropping some major clues about the cases (and storylines) on the horizon. In addition, we have an updated look at who's joining the cast, who's returning, and more.

With a two-episode return set for Wednesday, September 30th, here's a look at the latest teaser for ABC's Scrubs Season 2:

@official_scrubs It's Doctoring Time. The first two episodes of the new season of Scrubs premiere September 30 on ABC! Stream on Hulu. ♬ original sound – Scrubs

Scrubs Season 2: Who's Reportedly Not Returning? Recurring cast members Joel Kim Booster (Dr. Park) and X Mayo (Charge Nurse Raymond) are not expected to return. Andy Ridings (Wes) and Darcy Michael (Maintenance Guy) are not listed as returning, but those statuses could change.

Scrubs Season 2: Who's Reportedly Returning/Joining? Both Neil Flynn (The Janitor) and newcomer Rachel Bilson (Charlie) will be recurring. Ava Bunn (Sam Tosh) has been promoted to a series regular. Jacob Dudman (Asher Green), David Gridley (Blake Lewis), Layla Mohammadi (Amara Hadi), and Amanda Morrow (Dashana Trainor) will return as recurring. In addition, John C. McGinley (Perry Cox) and Judy Reyes (Carla Espinosa) will be back as recurring, with Christa Miller (Jordan Sullivan) returning as a guest star. Scott Foley's Sean Kelly will be back as a recurring character this season.

Keyla Monterroso Mejia (The Studio, Abbott Elementary) has joined as a recurring guest star. Mejia's Mimi is Turk's (Faison) new surgical nurse: a bit quirky with some sass, Mimi is a high-energy and loyal assisting hand for the surgeons. John Higgins (Please Don't Destroy, Saturday Night Live) has joined the cast in the recurring role of Grant, the new Chief Resident who is envisioned as a thorn in J.D.'s side, as he himself once was for Dr. Cox.

In Season 2, J.D., Turk, and Elliot have leveled up from interns to icons at Sacred Heart. Now, the respected doctors inspire the next generation while balancing the ups and downs of working in a hospital. Together with characters new and old, they are navigating this next chapter with laughter, heart, and some surprises along the way. The 30-minute revival comedy series stars Zach Braff as John "J.D." Dorian, Donald Faison as Christopher Turk, and Sarah Chalke as Elliot Reid.

Bill Lawrence of Doozer Productions created the original series and serves as executive producer alongside Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer, also of Doozer Productions. Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke will star and executive produce. Aseem Batra serves as executive producer and showrunner; Randall Winston also executive produces. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Just what the doctor ordered: Scrubs will be back for another season 💙 pic.twitter.com/fe3UqFhq4H — Scrubs (@scrubsabc) April 30, 2026 Show Full Tweet

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