Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Scrubs

Scrubs Set for 2-Episode Season 2 Return on September 30th (TEASER)

ABC's Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke-starring Scrubs will be back on September 30th for a two-episode Season 2 premiere.

Article Summary Scrubs Season 2 returns September 30 on ABC with a two-episode premiere, with streaming availability on Hulu.

A new promo announces the Scrubs return, using a Claymation-style recreation of the series’ classic opener.

Returning Scrubs players include Neil Flynn, Rachel Bilson, John C. McGinley, Judy Reyes, and Ava Bunn.

Joel Kim Booster and X Mayo are not expected back for Scrubs Season 2, while Ken Jenkins remains a question mark.

Last week, we got a rundown of who would be returning, who would be leaving, and who would be joining the cast of EP and original series creator Bill Lawrence's Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke-starring Scrubs Season 2. Now, we know when the revival will be returning to our screens – and in a very cool way. Going the Clymation route to recreate the series's opener, it looks like we've got a two-part premiere on tap for September 30th on ABC (and available to stream on Hulu).

Here's a look at the announcement promo that went live on Monday with the good news:

STOP! We have a special announcement for you. You can watch the two-episode premiere of #Scrubs September 30 on ABC. Stream on Hulu on Disney+! Brought to you by Donald Faison & company! pic.twitter.com/CHemLJDrYr — Scrubs (@scrubsabc) July 27, 2026 Show Full Tweet

Scrubs Season 2: Who's Reportedly Not Returning? Recurring cast members Joel Kim Booster (Dr. Park) and X Mayo (Charge Nurse Raymond) are not expected to return. Andy Ridings (Wes) and Darcy Michael (Maintenance Guy) are not listed as returning, but those statuses could change.

Scrubs Season 2: Who's Reportedly Returning? Both Neil Flynn (The Janitor) and newcomer Rachel Bilson (Charlie) will be recurring. Ava Bunn (Sam Tosh) has been promoted to a series regular. Jacob Dudman (Asher Green), David Gridley (Blake Lewis), Layla Mohammadi (Amara Hadi), and Amanda Morrow (Dashana Trainor) will return as recurring. In addition, John C. McGinley (Perry Cox) and Judy Reyes (Carla Espinosa) will be back as recurring, with Christa Miller (Jordan Sullivan) returning as a guest star.

Also, the question remains unanswered as to whether Ken Jenkins will return as Dr. Bob Kelso, a role he played for all nine seasons of the original show's run.

JD and Turk scrub in together for the first time in a long time: Medicine has changed; interns have changed; but their bromance has stood the test of time. Characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart, and some surprises along the way. The 30-minute revival comedy series stars Zach Braff as John "J.D." Dorian, Donald Faison as Christopher Turk, and Sarah Chalke as Elliot Reid. Original cast Judy Reyes and John C. McGinley will guest-star as Carla and Dr. Perry Cox, respectively.

Bill Lawrence of Doozer Productions created the original series and serves as executive producer alongside Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer, also of Doozer Productions. Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke will star and executive produce. Aseem Batra serves as executive producer and showrunner; Randall Winston also executive produces. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Just what the doctor ordered: Scrubs will be back for another season 💙 pic.twitter.com/fe3UqFhq4H — Scrubs (@scrubsabc) April 30, 2026 Show Full Tweet

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