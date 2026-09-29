Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Scrubs

Scrubs Showrunner on Kastl & Foley, Why Jenkins Won't Be in Season 2

Scrubs showrunner discusses Johnny Kastl's Dr. Doug Murphy and Scott Foley's Sean Kelly returning for Season 2, and Ken Jenkins's status.

Article Summary Scrubs Season 2 is set to bring back Johnny Kastl as Dr. Doug Murphy, marking the fan favorite’s return to Sacred Heart.

Showrunner Aseem Batra says Doug Murphy is planned for one of the final Scrubs Season 2 episodes now being written.

Scott Foley returns as Sean Kelly, reviving Scrubs’ J.D.-Sean rivalry and stirring up Elliot’s dating anxieties.

Ken Jenkins will not appear in Scrubs Season 2, with Batra citing life, health, and scheduling realities behind the absence.

It looks like another fan favorite is going to make his triumphant return to Sacred Heart as the meek pathologist Dr. Doug Murphy, with Johnny Kastl reprising his role 17 years on the ABC revival of Scrubs after his retirement to pursue a life in law. The actor originally appeared in 49 episodes of the Bill Lawrence-created series over its first eight seasons, with his final appearance in the two-part "My Soul on Fire." Around the same time, he also had a recurring role in the A&E crime drama The Beast that starred the late Patrick Swayze. Kastl was there from the very beginning as part of the intern class that included stars Zach Braff (J.D.), Donald Faison (Turk) and Sarah Chalke (Elliot), before finding his niche in pathology. Showrunner Aseem Batra, around the season 1 finale, told Deadline about the guest-cast wish list she wanted for season two, which included Kastl, Scott Foley (Sean Kelly), and Ken Jenkins (Dr. Bob Kelso), and only landed one of the three, providing an update.

Scrubs Showrunner Aseem Batra on Trying to Bring Back Johnny Kastl, Scott Foley, and Ken Jenkins

As far as where Batra has planned for Kastl, it will be similar to how Neil Flynn's Janitor and Christa Miller's Jordan Sullivan were reintroduced. "That is my plan," Batra said. "We'll see how it all shakes up, but we're writing two more [episodes], and we have him planned in one of those last two." Filming is slated to wrap on October 19th. When it comes to the returning marine biologist Sean, it was to reignite the popular rivalry with Braff's J.D. over Elliot. "We wanted the fun of those dynamics again; he and J.D. have such a fun dynamic of not liking each other, but it's like, have they grown a little? What's going on there?," Batra said. "We look for chemistry in our cast, and they've always had great chemistry with Scott Foley. So bringing him back for some fun, and the challenges of dating after divorce; people are looking for different things now, and just seeing some of that come out too." Chalke added that bringing Sean back would trigger "Elliot's neuroses."

Sadly, Jenkins won't be a part of season two, not that Lawrence couldn't churn out season 3 in 2027 since he promised the actor "next year" around the time of season one's premiere. "We all have to remember that when we reboot a show, we have to go with where people are in their lives and in their health and the things that are happening in their life," Batra said. "So it's not anything he can control, or we can control; it's just simply the situation. He's doing great, but let's all remember that, because we try to bring people back that we love, and it can't always work with schedules or things happening in people's lives." For more on Batra breaking down how involved Foley is and more, you can check out the entire interview. Scrubs, which also stars Ava Bunn, David Gridley, Jacob Dudman, Vanessa Bayer, Amanda Morrow, Layla Mohammadi, Michael James Scott, Rachel Bilson, John Higgins, and Tamera Mowry-Housley, premieres its first two episodes on September 30th on ABC.

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