Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Scrubs

Scrubs: Your S02E03: "My Ex's Ex" Preview; S02E04 & S02E05 Overviews

Check out our preview for tonight's episode of ABC's Scrubs, S02E03: "My Ex’s Ex," and our look ahead to S02E04 and S02E05.

Article Summary Scrubs Season 2 Episode 3, "My Ex’s Ex," puts Elliot’s old flame and J.D.’s new romance front and center.

Turk and Carla’s relationship gets fresh focus in Scrubs S02E03 as Turk tries a new way to keep the spark alive.

Scrubs S02E04, "My Chief," finds J.D. weighing loyalty and duty after Turk makes a costly mistake at Sacred Heart.

Looking ahead, Scrubs S02E05, "My Best Friend’s Birthday," teams Turk, J.D., and Elliot for a fun birthday outing.

Welcome back to our weekly preview of ABC and EP/original series creator Bill Lawrence's Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke-starring Scrubs Season 2. Tonight, relationships get the spotlight as Elliot (Chalke) reunites with an old flame and Turk (Faison) tries to keep his flame ongoing with Carla (Judy Reyes). Along with an official overview and image gallery for S02E03: "My Ex's Ex," we have official overviews for S02E04: "My Chief" and S02E05: "My Best Friend's Birthday." In addition, we have some cool extras for you to check out (including a deleted scene from the season premiere) and a look at our recent coverage:

Scrubs Showrunner on Season 2: McGinley, Reyes, JD-Charlie & More

Scrubs: Sacred Heart Go-Goes Power Rangers for Inspired Fantasy Scene

Scrubs Stars Braff, Faison & Chalke on Being "Bosses" This Time Around

Scrubs Season 2: S02E03 – S02E05 Previews

Scrubs Season 2 Episode 3: "My Ex's Ex" – J.D. reintroduces an old flame into Elliot's life, as his new relationship continues to blossom. Meanwhile, Turk tries a new approach to keeping the spark alive at home.

@official_scrubs Scott Foley is BACK! Watch a new episode of #Scrubs tonight at 8/7c on ABC. Stream on Hulu. ♬ original sound – Scrubs

Scrubs Season 2 Episode 4: "My Chief" – After uncovering a costly mistake made by Turk, J.D. must decide whether to report him or let it slide. Meanwhile, Elliot grows her responsibilities at Sacred Heart by leading a new initiative.

Scrubs Season 2 Episode 5: "My Best Friend's Birthday" – Turk is determined to have a fun birthday with J.D. and Elliot. Meanwhile, the interns are challenged during the night shift.

@official_scrubs Need more Scrubs? We got you. Watch a deleted scene from the premiere. Stream the two-episode season premiere of #Scrubs on Hulu now! ♬ original sound – Scrubs

In Season 2, J.D., Turk, and Elliot have leveled up from interns to icons at Sacred Heart. Now, the respected doctors inspire the next generation while balancing the ups and downs of working in a hospital. Together with characters new and old, they are navigating this next chapter with laughter, heart, and some surprises along the way. The 30-minute revival comedy series stars Zach Braff as John "J.D." Dorian, Donald Faison as Christopher Turk, and Sarah Chalke as Elliot Reid.

Who's Reportedly Not Returning? Recurring cast members Joel Kim Booster (Dr. Park) and X Mayo (Charge Nurse Raymond) are not expected to return. Andy Ridings (Wes) and Darcy Michael (Maintenance Guy) are not listed as returning, but those statuses could change.

Who's Reportedly Returning/Joining? Both Neil Flynn (The Janitor) and newcomer Rachel Bilson (Charlie) will be recurring. Ava Bunn (Sam Tosh) has been promoted to a series regular. Jacob Dudman (Asher Green), David Gridley (Blake Lewis), Layla Mohammadi (Amara Hadi), and Amanda Morrow (Dashana Trainor) will return as recurring. In addition, John C. McGinley (Perry Cox) and Judy Reyes (Carla Espinosa) will be back as recurring, with Christa Miller (Jordan Sullivan) returning as a guest star. Scott Foley's Sean Kelly will be back as a recurring character this season.

Keyla Monterroso Mejia (The Studio, Abbott Elementary) has joined as a recurring guest star. Mejia's Mimi is Turk's (Faison) new surgical nurse: a bit quirky with some sass, Mimi is a high-energy and loyal assisting hand for the surgeons. John Higgins (Please Don't Destroy, Saturday Night Live) has joined the cast in the recurring role of Grant, the new Chief Resident who is envisioned as a thorn in J.D.'s side, as he himself once was for Dr. Cox.

Bill Lawrence of Doozer Productions created the original series and serves as executive producer alongside Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer, also of Doozer Productions. Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke will star and executive produce. Aseem Batra serves as executive producer and showrunner; Randall Winston also executive produces. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

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