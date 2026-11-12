Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Scrubs

Scrubs: Zach Braff Tackles Seasons 8 & 9, Revival Continuity Questions

Scrubs star Zach Braff addresses continuity issues between Seasons 8 and 9 to make J.D.'s return to Sacred Heart more meaningful now.

Article Summary Scrubs star Zach Braff says Season 9 is no longer canon, clearing the way for J.D.’s return to Sacred Heart.

Braff explains My Finale’s future scenes were J.D.’s dreams, helping the Scrubs revival reset key continuity.

The Scrubs revival confirms J.D. and Elliot’s son Ollie isn’t the child tied to Elliot’s erased Season 9 pregnancy.

Braff teases more answers on Sam, Kim, and the kids ahead, while stressing Scrubs remains a workplace comedy first.

It seems like the Scrubs revival has some explaining to do, and on call to help is star Zach Braff, who's trying to fill in some blanks that retcon a few things about the canon, especially how season 9 was formulated. The Clean Hands star responded to a post from Movie Web that addresses the canon laid out on the revival that rewrites a few things on Instagram when discussing the episode My Story, which finally introduces J.D. (Braff) and Elliot's (Sarah Chalke) son, Ollie (Kellan Tetlow), and how they're trying to co-parent after their divorce. The revival's main narrative is that J.D.'s leaving Sacred Heart after season eight meant that, during his fantasy sequence of a possible reconciliation, he and Elliot were apart. Keeping in mind, of course, it's a fantasy and how HE remembers it. Now, it can possibly mess with your head since the show is told from his perspective, but at the same time, we also had different characters offering a point of view, like Kerry Bishé's intern narrator, Lucy, who may or may not exist from season nine.

Scrubs Star Zach Braff Offers an Explanation on Continuity Issues and How They'll Address Them in the Future

The MovieWeb post mentions the continuity issues.

The Scrubs revival just quietly rewrote JD's entire post-Season 8 life 👀

Forget St. Vincent's and the Residency Director job — according to Season 2, Episode 7, JD left Sacred Heart to start a private practice instead. And the reason? He thought it was "the last piece in building this perfect future" for him and Elliot.

Spoiler: it wasn't.

The episode also confirms that Ollie, JD and Elliot's son in the revival, wasn't the baby Elliot was pregnant with in Season 9 — the ages simply don't line up. Meaning the pregnancy from the now-erased Season 9 is gone too.

So to recap: no Season 9, no St. Vincent's job, no early pregnancy, and a marriage that eventually fell apart. The revival is doing a LOT of lore cleanup.

Does the new version of JD's story work for you, or do you miss the original "My Finale" ending?

With season two (technically the series' 11th season, but second of the revival) wrapped filming, Braff wrote, "The projections he saw were his dreams. Not his actual future. Some dreams come true. Others don't. Some loves are lifelong, some flame out. We have removed season 9 from the canon because we wanted to bring JD back to Sacred Heart! The entire catalyst for season 9 was that it burned down. JD does have a child with Kim named Sam. He's in college. All will be revealed in time. If we're lucky enough to get a season 3, I promise everyone will get to see more of the kids. I love the passion the fans have. I beg of you to trust us."

Dr. Kim Briggs was played by Elizabeth Banks, who was the mother of J.D.'s first child, who ends up with Scott Foley's Sean, who returned in the revival season two to rekindle his romance with Elliot before hooking up with J.D.'s girlfriend, Charlie (Rachel Bilson), in the most awkward double breakup. Since the revival never addresses what happened to Sean and Kim, it raises the question of whether Sam remained in J.D.'s life, as we never receive any communication or acknowledgment. As Braff told Bleeding Cool before the season two premiere, "Yeah, you do see Ollie, and I think it's a Bill Lawrence mandate a bit that he wants the show to be mostly about a workplace comedy. He doesn't want it…there are so many kids now, and if you look at the lore of the canon of 'Scrubs,' he just doesn't really… he's not really lit up by the idea of going down the wormhole of full-on kids all over the show. I think he likes that it's primarily a workplace comedy, but yes, we just shot an episode where you finally meet the kid who Elliot and J.D. are having joint custody of, who's Ollie." Perhaps if we do get a third season and Banks comes back, we could have more gaps to fill. Scrubs airs Wednesdays on ABC.

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