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SDCC 2026, The Rookie/Stewie, Neagley & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SDCC, Rick and Morty, Strange New Worlds, The Rookie & Stewie, FCC/ABC, Yellowjackets, Neagley, and more!

Article Summary SDCC 2026 leads the Daily Dispatch with major TV and movie updates, including new con reveals and a Comic-Con 2030 deal.

The Rookie and Family Guy spinoff Stewie headline casting buzz as Melissa O'Neil and more react to the big news.

Rick and Morty, Strange New Worlds, Lanterns, and The Vampire Lestat bring fresh SDCC 2026 momentum and updates.

Neagley, Yellowjackets, Doctor Who, Dead City, and FCC-Disney/ABC drama round out a packed SDCC news lineup.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: SDCC 2026, Rick and Morty, The Vampire Lestat, Lanterns, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, The Rookie & Stewie, FCC: Disney/ABC, Yellowjackets, Clayface, Neagley, Stillwater, The Walking Dead: Dead City, Doctor Who, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, July 23rd, 2026:

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 19 Finale Preview: A Deadly Face-Off

From The Rookie to Percy Jackson: TV Brings Big SDCC Energy (IMAGES)

Avengers: Doomsday Costumes Plus A Sentinel Make An Appearance At SDCC

Rick and Morty Movie: Dan Harmon Offers Promising Writing Update

The Vampire Lestat Summer Tour Rolls On; Next Stop: SDCC 2026 (IMAGES)

Lanterns Training Headquarters: Ready to Take The Oath? (SDCC Images)

AEW Dynamite Preview: Omega Teams With Moxley and Ospreay Tonight

SDCC Staying Put Through 2030: CCI & San Diego Announce New Deal

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: New Season 4 Images, SDCC Plans & More

The Rookie Star Melissa O'Neil, Cast React to "Stewie" Casting News

Disney/ABC Skipping Trump Speech Will Impact FCC License Review: Carr

Stewie: Kenan Thompson, Melissa O'Neil, & More Join Family Guy Spinoff

Yellowjackets: Sophie Thatcher Had "Panic Attacks" Filming Final Run

Peculiar Stars: New Rebecca Yarros Novel Nabs Apple TV Series Order

Clayface: New Trailer Teases An Experiment Gone Wrong (Or Right?)

Neagley Star Maria Sten on "Reacher" Spinoff's Driving Theme & More

Laird: Kenneth Branagh Set to Star, EP New Paramount+ Drama Series

Dracula: Bailey, Purnell, Wood & More Set for Audible Reimagining

Stillwater: Zdarsky & Pérez's Graphic Novel Set for Prime Video Series

The Walking Dead: Dead City S03E01: "Trillium" Image Gallery Released

Doctor Who Dirt Coming in October? RTD Memoir Cover, Trailer Released

King of the Hill Showrunner, Huss & Root on Aging Characters, Growth

BBC: Don't Want to Pay the Licensing Fee? No iPlayer for You! (REPORT)

Rick and Morty, Elsbeth & Creature Commandos: BCTV Daily Dispatch

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