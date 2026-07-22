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SDCC Staying Put Through 2030: CCI & San Diego Announce New Deal

Comic-Con International and city officials have announced a new deal that will keep SDCC in San Diego through at least 2030.

Article Summary SDCC will stay in San Diego through at least 2030 under a newly announced agreement with Comic-Con International.

Mayor Todd Gloria, Comic-Con International, the convention center, and tourism officials confirmed the SDCC deal.

Officials say the new SDCC agreement includes more hotel room blocks at competitive rates for attending fans.

SDCC 2026 is expected to draw 135,000 attendees and deliver major economic impact for San Diego businesses.

With San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2026 kicking off tonight with a preview before the four-day spectacle gets underway, Comic-Con International and The City of San Diego announced that the annual pop culture event will remain in San Diego through at least 2030, based on the new deal announced by all the big players involved. Mayor Todd Gloria made the announcement, with officials from Comic-Con International, the San Diego Convention Center, and the San Diego Tourism Authority also in attendance. In 2025, a new deal was signed to keep SDCC in San Diego through 2027. Here's a look at what the officials had to share about the good news:

"Comic-Con belongs in San Diego, and today's announcement ensures this incredible tradition will continue here through 2030," Gloria shared. "This agreement is the result of years of partnership and reflects our shared commitment to the fans, creators, businesses and workers who make Comic-Con unlike anything else in the world. We're proud to welcome everyone back to San Diego for another unforgettable year and excited about the future we're building together."

David Glanzer, chief communications and strategy officer of Comic-Con, added, "We are both excited and thrilled to remain in San Diego through 2030. We are grateful to the city, tourism authority and the many hotels who have joined in offering increased room blocks at competitive rates that can keep tens of thousands of fans returning to Comic-Con in San Diego for years to come."

"With its global reach and audience, Comic-Con has become an enduring part of our city's identity," noted Mardeen Mattix, president and CEO of the San Diego Convention Center. "Each year, Comic-Con draws worldwide attention to San Diego, supports thousands of jobs, drives business throughout the region, and generates millions of dollars in hotel and sales tax revenue that fund essential City services for San Diegans."

It's official: @Comic_Con will be here in San Diego through 2030!

⁰@MayorToddGloria announced the news moments ago, just outside Hall H. pic.twitter.com/YgoKcQFreo — San Diego Convention Center (@SDConventionCtr) July 22, 2026

Calling the city home since 1970, this year's four-day pop culture extravaganza is expected to attract more than 135,000 attendees, generate more than $160 million for the local economy, and book more than 61,000 hotel room nights. SDCC 2026 is projected to generate $3 million in hotel and sales tax revenue for the city. Just from those numbers alone, you can understand why San Diego would want to keep "San Diego" in "San Diego Comic-Con."

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