Posted in: AMC, Apple, TV | Tagged: better call saul, Pluribus

Seehorn on How Better Call Saul's Kim Would Handle Pluribus Apocalypse

Rhea Seehorn discusses how Better Call Saul's Kim Wexler would handle the apocalyptic problems Carol Sturka faces in Apple TV's Pluribus.

Article Summary Rhea Seehorn imagines how Better Call Saul’s Kim Wexler would tackle the alien hive-mind crisis in Pluribus.

Seehorn says Kim would fight for humanity through law, autonomy, and a more measured approach than Carol Sturka.

Discussing Pluribus episode three, Seehorn doubts Kim would chase a nuclear bomb the same volatile way Carol does.

The Pluribus star also weighs Kim vs. Carol as badasses, saying each is formidable depending on the circumstance.

One fun thing that stars of two hit TV shows sometimes get is, "How would person A handle person B's situation?" Which is exactly what Variety asked Pluribus star Rhea Seehorn regarding her signature characters from both Vince Gilligan shows. In the AMC crime drama, Better Call Saul, the prequel series to Breaking Bad, Seehorn played Kim Wexler, a lawyer who became a close friend of Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), working her way up the ranks of Hamlin, Hamlin & McGill, as the two eventually fall in love and marry. In the Apple TV post-apocalyptic sci-fi Pluribus, she plays Carol Sturka, a novelist who finds herself isolated after an alien virus turns the rest of humanity into a peaceful, content hive mind that seeks to assimilate her and other immune survivors. Speaking with Variety, Seehorn responded to the hypothetical on how Kim would have handled being in Carol's situation.

Pluribus Star Rhea Seehorn on How Better Call Saul's Kim Handled the Apocalypse Differently Than Carol

"I think she would definitely fight for humanity. That's an interesting question. It would be in a very different way than [Pluribus's] Carol [laughs]. I find them quite different," Seehorn said. "That's an interesting question. I think she would fight for it. Maybe she would appeal to their judiciousness or judicial side, legally, and like ownership of one's body and autonomy, maybe?"

As far as breaching the question of getting a nuclear bomb, addressed in Pluribus episode three, "Grenade," "Oh, I don't know [laughs]," Seehorn responds. "Maybe [it won't take as long], I don't know. Carol's way more volatile than Kim." When asked who's the bigger badass, "Uh, that depends on the circumstance. Yeah, they both have their strengths. I would definitely love to get a drink with both of them. I would definitely be frightened by them if they were mad at me." Better Call Saul, which also stars Jonathan Banks, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Michael McKean, Giancarlo Esposito, and Tony Dalton, is available to stream on Netflix. Pluribus, which also stars Karolina Wydra and Carlos-Manuel Vesga, is available on Apple TV.

Rhea Seehorn on what her "Better Call Saul" character, Kim Wexler, would do if she was one of the last people on Earth: "I think she would definitely fight for humanity." | Variety & @AppleTV Screening of "Pluribus" pic.twitter.com/O8NVgymUO9 — Variety (@Variety) June 5, 2026

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