Seinfeld: Jason Alexander Still Haunted by THAT George Costanza Pose Jason Alexander (Star Trek: Prodigy) is revisited by a ghost from his Seinfeld past that's now immortalized at a Fort Worth, Texas, bathroom.

You'd think after 30 years, Jason Alexander is able to move on from his infamous seductive pose as George Costanza from the Seinfeld season four episode "The Pick." It seems like a certain Fort Worth, Texas, establishment immortalized not only him but also Matt LeBlanc's Joey Tribbiani from Friends. After a user posted the safe-for-work restroom photo of the stalls adorning the NBC darlings, it caught the attention of the now-63-year-old Alexander, who quote retweeted with the words, "Dear God."

Jason Alexander's Seinfeld Past Comes Back to Haunt Him

Alexander, whose most recent appearances were in Hulu's limited series History of the World: Part II and voiceover role on Paramount+ & Nickelodeon animated series Star Trek: Prodigy, starred on NBC's Seinfeld, which ran for nine seasons from 1989-1998 for 173 episodes. He appeared in 171 of the 173 episodes as the neurotic George opposite Jerry Seinfeld's Jerry, Julia Louis Dreyfus' Elaine, and Michael Richards' Cosmo Kramer. In the season four episode "The Pick," Elaine mails a Christmas card that is unintentionally revealing. George is trying to get Susan back to be his girlfriend again, with the help of Elaine's psychiatrist. Jerry is seen ostensibly picking his nose by his new girlfriend, a model, and tries to convince her that he was only scratching around his nose. Kramer ends up appearing in a Calvin Klein underwear photoshoot.

The clip above shows the scene in a photo store as a clerk processes a photo reel. Jerry's nemesis Newman (Wayne Knight) dropped by taking their processed photos. There is some misunderstanding between a male and a female photo employee as George intended to woo the female employee while the male employee had other ideas for George. As Newman isolates Jerry and George maniacally in his interrogation, he shows both their incriminating photos from that reel blown up. George's seductive photo remains one of Seinfeld's signature moments. The series is currently available to stream on Netflix.