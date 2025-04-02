Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: paul rudd, Seth Meyers

Seth Meyers, Paul Rudd Go Day Drinking: MCU, SNL, Ghostbusters & More

Seth Meyers and Paul Rudd did some "Day Drinking" for NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers to talk MCU, SNL, Ghostbusters, and much more.

When it comes to late-night, NBC and Seth Meyers' Late Night with Seth Meyers has a whole lot to love about it – but "Day Drinking" might be our favorite running segment of them all. Yes, it's exactly as it reads – Meyers and a famous person spend an afternoon talking and drinking – and eventually doing some goofy-fun stuff along the way. Viewers were treated to the latest round on Tuesday night when Meyers was joined by none other than Paul Rudd at The Globe Bar in New York City. In the video above, the two cover a whole wide range of topics – from their respective SNL experiences to drinking games inspired by Rudd's "Ghostbusters" and his new film Death of a Unicorn, and more. But it was Meyers' MCU quiz that really has us laughing…

Just to give you a preview of what you can expect, here's Meyers quizzing Rudd on which actors have or haven't appeared in the MCU – before it becomes an entirely different (but still pretty cool) kind of quiz:

But that's not the only highlight from the night. First up, check out Meyers' opening monologue – with the late-night host calling out the weirdness behind Elon Musk ranting about people needing to have more children during… a Wisconsin Supreme Court election rally?!? Yup…

Next up, The Studio star Ike Barinholtz discusses the hit Apple TV+ series – including how he fell in love with legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese during filming and more:

And last but not least, SNL star Michael Longfellow shared his biggest sketch fail and the impression he's looking to do on the show if he gets a chance:

