Seth Rollins vs. The Miz Added to Tonight's Episode of WWE Raw WWE added another match to tonight's episode of WWE Raw as Seth Rollins will take out his post-Elimination-Chamber anger toward Logan Paul on The Miz.

John Cena is coming to WWE Raw on March 6th, but that's two weeks away. What is WWE planning to keep fans entertained until then? Well, one match added to tonight's episode of WWE Raw is Seth Rollins vs. The Miz. Rollins will take on the former friend of Logan Paul as a proxy for the social media superstar, who chose Rollins the chance to win the United States Championship at Elimination Chamber on Saturday. WWE announced the match this afternoon, posting to WWE.com:

With the Road to WrestleMania well underway, Seth "Freakin" Rollins and The Miz will square off, with both Superstars' paths uncertain. The Miz in recent weeks has been prying into Rollins' opinions about Social Media Megastar Logan Paul. At WWE Elimination Chamber, Paul interfered in the Elimination Chamber Match, costing The Visionary a chance at the United States Championship. With Rollins as irate as he is regarding Paul, what kind of Rollins will we see tonight as he faces The Miz?

Seth Rollins vs. The Miz joins the two matches previously announced for tonight's episode of WWE Raw. Speaking of the United States Championship, Austin Theory, who retained the title inside the Elimination Chamber on Saturday, issued an open challenge for the belt in the post-show press conference. Edge, who won his mixed tag match alongside his wife, Beth Phoenix, against Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley, accepted, and the two will face off tonight. Additionally, Mustafa Ali will face Dolph Ziggler in a match that we're sure somebody in wrestling fandom cares about, somewhere. Then there's the matter of Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair, who will have to defend her title against Asuka at WrestleMania after Asuka won the women's Elimination Chamber match, and other storylines that WWE needs to move along before their biggest PPV of the year in a little over a month. WWE Raw airs on the USA Network tonight at 8/7C.

