Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: Severance

Severance: Apple TV Exec Updates Season 3, Ben Stiller's Involvement

Apple TV programming head Matt Cherniss offered an update on Severance Season 3 and discussed Ben Stiller's level of involvement this season.

Article Summary Apple TV exec Matt Cherniss says Severance Season 3 is nearing production, with material that delivers and goes bigger.

Cherniss says Severance Season 3 has no set release date yet, but Apple is confident the new season meets fan expectations.

Ben Stiller remains deeply involved in Severance, despite reports his other projects could reduce his role this season.

Earlier reports say Apple now owns Severance outright, with Season 4 plans in place and spinoff options still possible.

With the streaming service ending the day with 87 Emmy Award nominations across 15 programs, Apple TV programming head Matt Cherniss has a whole lot to be happy about. Speaking with Variety, Cherniss not only addressed today's nominations but also offered updates on several shows – including Showrunner/EP Dan Erickson and Director/EP Ben Stiller's Adam Scott-starring Severance. "Don't have set dates yet for the show, but we're moving along really well, and we're nearing production on that," Cherniss shared about production on the third season. "We've seen most of the material, and I think it totally delivers for the audience. With a show like "Severance," the most important thing is that we deliver on sort of what those epic first two seasons delivered, and then it even gets bigger from there."

As for the reports earlier on that Stiller would be less involved this season due to other professional commitments, it seems that's not the case. "Ben is incredibly involved in the show. You know, there are a lot of different things that Ben's doing now. He's acting in the show ["The Off Weeks"] for us, he has movies coming out. I've never met anyone that works the hours that he works, and constantly involved in the show. I don't think that neither was there an expectation from us that that would change, nor was there a desire for that to change for us. I think that everything he puts into the show is additive, and as much time as he'll give us we'll take," Cherniss offered.

It was reported in February that Apple had invested in the series in a big way, purchasing it outright and becoming the primary production studio. In addition, the report offered a rundown of where things reportedly stood with Season 3 filming and scripts, the chances for a fourth and fifth season, the possibility of other projects set within the show's universe, and more:

Apple TV: Proud Owner of "Severance" – The biggest headline coming out of DH's report is that Apple acquired the IP and all rights to the series from the original producer, Fifth Season (reportedly for close to $70 million), at the end of 2025. The article offers a timeline of how and why the deal went down, with Apple Studios now as the main production studio and Fifth Season as a producer.

"Severance" Season 3 Filming Start This Summer? Maybe – The report claims that Apple is looking to start filming on the third season this summer, offering the following script update: "I hear six scripts for Season 3 have been finished, with episode 7 in an outline stage and a couple more to go." That said, plot developments in later scripts may necessitate changes in earlier scripts, resulting in additional time being needed. The report notes that those adjustments are looking to be settled at the script stage to avoid additional production time and costs.

"Severance" Season 4… and Season 5? According to the report, a fourth season is considered "a lock and factored into Apple Studios' plans for the show." Reportedly, Apple is on board with Stiller and Erickson's 3-4-season plan, with four seasons reportedly the goal. As for a fifth season, sources say that would be up to Stiller and Erickson but it's not likely. That said, the duo is reportedly open to prequels, spinoffs, international versions, and other possibilities.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!