Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: macy's thanksgiving day parade, thanksgiving

Severe Weather Moves Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to Saturday

Due to severe storms, the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been moved from Thanksgiving Day to this Saturday, November 28th.

Due to severe storms expected to hit New York City and surrounding areas, the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been moved from Thanksgiving Day to this Saturday, November 28th (beginning at 8:30 am ET). "The safety of our participants and spectators is our top priority, and after close consultation with our City and agency partners, we have made the decision to move this year's celebration. Due to the expected severe weather, the 100th March of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will move to Saturday, Nov. 28," Macy's shared with NBC News on Wednesday. "Our team is working through the operational logistics for this change and will share details as they are finalized. We expect the Parade to kick off at 8:30a.m. on Saturday. Thank you to the thousands of volunteers, performers, and partners who create the magic millions enjoy each year. We look forward to celebrating together on Saturday."

On Thanksgiving Day, a re-airing of the 2025 parade will screen instead, though tonight's airing of Countdown to Macy's 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade will still run at 8 p.m. "Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade brings the extraordinary together: iconic entertainers and emerging talent, artistry and imagination, hometown pride, cherished traditions and the thrill of discovering something new," said Sharon Otterman, Macy's chief marketing officer. "For our 100th Parade, we're creating a celebration of unprecedented scale and will deliver an unforgettable Thanksgiving for millions across the country."

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloonfest & Parade Studio Highlights

Macy's Balloonfest highlighted seven of the new featured character balloons, including five new giant balloons:

Bluey by BBC

Buckaroo Bob the Minion by Illumination

Hello Kitty Big Apple by Sanrio, INC.

Joe Cool and Woodstock by Peanuts Worldwide

Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey by Disney.

The lineup also included two new mid-sized balloons with Billie Brightpaw by Macy's and Underdog by Universal Pictures' DreamWorks Animation.

Macy's Parade Studio includes seven new floating wonders and one ballonicle set to debut:

Dashing All the Way by DoorDash

Fuzzyeti's Fur Wheel Drive balloonicle by Levi's

Hogwarts Holiday by HBO

Macy's Parade All Stars by Macy's

Mr. Peanut Power Plant by Planters

Purina Salute to Service Dogs by Purina Dog Chow

Road Trip to Parade! by GEICO

Tony Sarg's Amazing Marionettes by Macy's

Today's broadcast is produced by Universal Television in conjunction with Done + Dusted Inc. Katy Mullan and Liz Kelly serve as executive producers, with RJ Durrell, Nick Flores, and Patrick Menton serving as co-executive producers.

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