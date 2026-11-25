Due to severe storms expected to hit New York City and surrounding areas, the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been moved from Thanksgiving Day to this Saturday, November 28th (beginning at 8:30 am ET). "The safety of our participants and spectators is our top priority, and after close consultation with our City and agency partners, we have made the decision to move this year's celebration. Due to the expected severe weather, the 100th March of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will move to Saturday, Nov. 28," Macy's shared with NBC News on Wednesday. "Our team is working through the operational logistics for this change and will share details as they are finalized. We expect the Parade to kick off at 8:30a.m. on Saturday. Thank you to the thousands of volunteers, performers, and partners who create the magic millions enjoy each year. We look forward to celebrating together on Saturday."
On Thanksgiving Day, a re-airing of the 2025 parade will screen instead, though tonight's airing of Countdown to Macy's 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade will still run at 8 p.m. "Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade brings the extraordinary together: iconic entertainers and emerging talent, artistry and imagination, hometown pride, cherished traditions and the thrill of discovering something new," said Sharon Otterman, Macy's chief marketing officer. "For our 100th Parade, we're creating a celebration of unprecedented scale and will deliver an unforgettable Thanksgiving for millions across the country."
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloonfest & Parade Studio Highlights
Macy's Balloonfest highlighted seven of the new featured character balloons, including five new giant balloons:
Bluey by BBC
Buckaroo Bob the Minion by Illumination
Hello Kitty Big Apple by Sanrio, INC.
Joe Cool and Woodstock by Peanuts Worldwide
Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey by Disney.
The lineup also included two new mid-sized balloons with Billie Brightpaw by Macy's and Underdog by Universal Pictures' DreamWorks Animation.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 07: Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey by Disney is seen during 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade – Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 07, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.)
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 07: Bluey by BBC is seen during 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade – Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 07, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.)
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 07: Hello Kitty Big Apple by Sanrio, INC. is seen during 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade – Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 07, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.)
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 07: Underdog by Universal Pictures' DreamWorks Animation is seen during 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade – Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 07, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.)
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 07: Underdog by Universal Pictures' DreamWorks Animation is seen during 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade – Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 07, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.)
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 07: Buckaroo Bob the Minion by Illumination is seen during 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade – Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 07, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.)
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 07: Joe Cool and Woodstock by Peanuts Worldwide is seen during 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade – Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 07, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.)
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 07: Joe Cool and Woodstock by Peanuts Worldwide is seen during 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade – Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 07, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.)
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 07: Billie Brightpaw by Macy's is seen during 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade – Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 07, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.)
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 07: General view of the balloons during 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade – Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 07, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.)
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 07: General view of the balloons during 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade – Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 07, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.)
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 07: Underdog by Universal Pictures' DreamWorks Animation is seen during 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade – Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 07, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.)
Macy's Parade Studio includes seven new floating wonders and one ballonicle set to debut:
Dashing All the Way by DoorDash
Fuzzyeti's Fur Wheel Drive balloonicle by Levi's
Hogwarts Holiday by HBO
Macy's Parade All Stars by Macy's
Mr. Peanut Power Plant by Planters
Purina Salute to Service Dogs by Purina Dog Chow
Road Trip to Parade! by GEICO
Tony Sarg's Amazing Marionettes by Macy's
MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 17: Dashing All The Way by DoorDash is seen as Macy's debuts new floats for the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade at Macy's Parade Studio on November 17, 2026 in Moonachie, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's, Inc.)
MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 17: Macy's debuts new floats for the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade at Macy's Parade Studio on November 17, 2026 in Moonachie, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's, Inc.)
MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 17: Tony Sarg's Amazing Marionettes float is seen as Macy's debuts new floats for the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade at Macy's Parade Studio on November 17, 2026 in Moonachie, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's, Inc.)
MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 17: Macy's Parade All-Stars float is seen as Macy's debuts new floats for the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade at Macy's Parade Studio on November 17, 2026 in Moonachie, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's, Inc.)
MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 17: Mr. Peanut's Power Plant by PLANTERS® Brand is seen as Macy's debuts new floats for the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade at Macy's Parade Studio on November 17, 2026 in Moonachie, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's, Inc.)
MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 17: Hogwarts Holiday by HBO on November 17, 2026 in Moonachie, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images)
(Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images)
MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 17: Purina Dog Chow Salute to Service Dogs on November 17, 2026 in Moonachie, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images)
MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 17: Purina Dog Chow Salute to Service Dogs on November 17, 2026 in Moonachie, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images)
MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 17: Road Trip to Parade by GEICO! on November 17, 2026 in Moonachie, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images)
MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY on November 17, 2026 in Moonachie, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images)
MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 17: Tony Sarg's Amazing Marionettes float on November 17, 2026 in Moonachie, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images)
MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 17: Road Trip to Parade by GEICO! on November 17, 2026 in Moonachie, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images)
Today's broadcast is produced by Universal Television in conjunction with Done + Dusted Inc. Katy Mullan and Liz Kelly serve as executive producers, with RJ Durrell, Nick Flores, and Patrick Menton serving as co-executive producers.